Donald Trump Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Average Republican Governor’





Former President Donald Trump has cleared up any ambiguity about his feelings about Ron DeSantis.

In a searing statement from Trump’s Save America PAC, Trump lashed out at DeSantis as an “average Republican governor” backed by Fox News and related properties.

“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post which isn’t great anymore (bring Col back!), is everything to Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations, who doesn’t didn’t have to shut down his state, but did, unlike other Republican governors, whose total count for a Republican was only the middle-of-the-pack average, including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from the poorly run northern states would go no matter who the Governor was, just like me!

Trump is trying to undermine the DeSantis myth on COVID-19 mitigation strategies. As those who were here in 2020 will remember, DeSantis closed schools, bars and other non-essential businesses for a time before making the decision to reopen ahead of many other states.

Of that bit of business, Trump turned to the 2018 race for governor, again telling the story of how DeSantis coaxed him into an endorsement.

“Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017, he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was stuffed with money and big polls. Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, ‘Let’s go, Ron.’ When I endorsed it, it was like, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon had gone off,” Trump recounted.

“Years later, those are the exact words Adam Putnam used to describe Rons Endorsement. He said: “I went from having done it, without competition, to immediately being completely beaten after your approval.” I then got Ron by Democratic Party “Star” Andrew Gillum (later revealed to be a “Crack Head”) by holding two massive rallies with tens of thousands at each. I also arranged his campaign, which had completely collapsed, ”continues the former president.

Indeed, Trump consultant Susie Wiles was instrumental in enabling DeSantis to meet the formidable challenge posed by Gillum. For her troubles, DeSantis’ political operation dumped her shortly after taking office.

Trump claimed he saved the election from being ‘stolen’ in Broward County from there: ‘I was all for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race when votes went up been stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with current Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and US prosecutors, and the theft of ballots immediately ended, just before they exhausted the votes needed to win. I saved his election from being stolen.

“And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” The Fake News asks him if he’ll run if President Trump runs, and he says: I’m just focused on the gubernatorial race, not looking ahead. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump asserted.

DeSantis did not engage an increasingly vexed and vocal Trump, despite having a rapid-response operation ready. Thursday’s statement was the latest in a series of Trumpian outbursts from the governor.

Trump turned to Truth Social to downplay DeSantis’ achievement on Wednesday.

Now that the election in Florida is over and everything went pretty well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020 I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida than Ron D got got this year, 5.7 million to 4.6 million? I was just asking?

Trump derided DeSantis on NewsNation and Fox News in reports that ran on Election Day. He recycled his claim that he transported DeSantis to the Governors Mansion in 2018 and threatened to release secrets about the Governor if DeSantis showed up in 2024.

He wasn’t even going to be able to be a factor in the race. And as soon as I endorsed it, within moments the race was over, Trump said. I got him the nomination. He didn’t understand it. I got it, because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it.

Then he ran, and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win, Trump said, describing the gubernatorial race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. I did two rallies, we had 52,000 people each and he won. I thought he could have been nicer. But it depends on him.

I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering, I know more about him than anyone other than, maybe, his wife, Trump added, according to Fox News.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/571152-donald-trump-trashes-ron-desantis-as-average-republican-governor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos