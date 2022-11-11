PM Modi will inaugurate infra projects in Bangalore today; Check traffic guidelines

Prime Minister’s visit to Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, on Friday where he will inaugurate a series of projects, giving a boost to the state’s infrastructure. PM Modi will be in Bangalore for the inauguration of Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2, the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai, and will unveil the imposing statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, founder of the capital of Karnatak. Since the Prime Minister will be in the city for the inaugural events, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued guidelines for residents. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured people that they had made arrangements for smoother traffic.

The Prime Minister’s visit is also politically significant for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with around five months to go for assembly elections in the state, as the saffron party hopes to return to power and has set its sights on to win a minimum of 150 of the 224 seats.

Here’s everything you need to know about Karnataka’s infrastructure projects and traffic rules for November 11:

Statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108ft statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda today. It is billed as the “first and tallest bronze statue of a city founder”, according to the “Book of World Records”.

It was built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda, the founder of the city, to the growth of Bengaluru.

The statue weighing 220 tonnes was installed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The statue was designed by renowned sculptor and award winner Padma Bhushan Ram Vanji Sutar. Sutar built the “Statue of Unity” in Gujarat and the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore.

As a precursor to the unveiling, ‘Mruthike’ (sacred mud) was collected from more than 22,000 locations across the state, which was symbolically mixed with the mud beneath one of the statue’s four towers today .

Twenty-one special vehicles collected the holy mud, including villages, towns and cities over the past two weeks.

Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2:

PM Modi today inaugurates Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of around 5,000 crores.

The terminal is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per year, from the current capacity of around 2.5 crore. Terminal 2 is said to have been designed as a tribute to the “garden city” of Bangalore and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk through the garden”. Passengers will pass through 10,000 square meters of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. According to an official statement, the airport has already set a sustainability benchmark with 100% renewable energy use on campus, and Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles incorporated into the design.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 was influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a Garden, Sustainability, Technology, and Art and Culture.

South India’s first “Vande Bharat Express”

The Prime Minister will also announce South India’s first “Vande Bharat Express” between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

It will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first in South India. It is expected to improve connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technology and start-up hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist town of Mysuru. At the same location, Modi will also launch the “Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra” train. Karnataka is the first state to take this train under the Bharat Gaurav program in which the government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways work together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi. Pilgrims will enjoy a comfortable stay and tips for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Following the unveiling of the statue and theme park, the Prime Minister will attend a public function which is expected to be attended by thousands of people. After that, he will leave for Dindigul in neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Traffic restrictions in Bangalore today:

According to Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Co-Commissioner of Police, traffic will be restricted on the roads mentioned below from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

In view of the visit of the Honorable Prime Minister of India to Bangalore on 11.11.2022, traffic is restricted on the roads mentioned below from morning 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/mYSUCBbb7Q — Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) November 10, 2022

Restricted traffic on these routes:

Rajbhavan road,

palace road,

racetrack road,

sankey path,

queens road,

Bellary Road,

Circle Mekri,

Sheshadri Road – From the Maharani Bridge – towards the station entrance gate

K. G Road – From Shanthala Junction – to Mysore Bank Circle

Vatal Nagaraj Road – From Koday Under proceed towards PF Junction.

“Those traveling to Kempe Gowda International Airport are requested to travel on the Begur-Bagaluru route to reach their destination. Those traveling to attend the public service are requested to take alternative routes suggested to the organizers of the said public service “, said the IPS Officer added.