JAKARTA, INDONESIA — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a potential confrontation with the United States and its allies over its war in Ukraine. .

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the G-20 event support chief, said Putin’s decision not to come was “the best for all of us”.

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are due to attend the two-day summit which begins next Tuesday. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin have been together at a rally since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosts the event on the island of Bali.

“He has been officially informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G-20 summit and will be represented by a senior official, and this has been discussed by President Joko Widodo and Putin in previous phone conversations,” he said. declared Pandjaitan. after meeting with security officials in Denpasar, the capital of Bali.

“Whatever happens to Russia’s decision, it is for our common good and the best for all of us,” added Pandjaitan, who is also the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment. He said earlier that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.

Pandjaitan was unsure why Putin decided not to come, but said “maybe it’s because President Putin is busy at home, and we have to respect that as well.” Pandjaitan confirmed that the same reason could also be to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at home.

Widodo visited Kyiv and Moscow earlier this year in a bid to get the two leaders to sit down in Bali and make peace.

Russian Foreign Ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed later Thursday that Lavrov would lead the Russian delegation to the G-20 summit in place of Putin. He didn’t give a reason.

Putin’s decision not to attend the summit comes as Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered significant setbacks. The Russian military has said it will withdraw from Kherson, which is the only Ukrainian regional capital it has captured and a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson as well as a possible stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide the two countries with an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured in the war, now in its ninth month. “It’s probably the same on the Ukrainian side,” Milley added.

The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next, and it’s unclear whether Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit kicked off Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, followed by the G-20 summit and then the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Biden will attend ASEAN and the G-20 while Vice President Kamala Harris will visit APEC. Biden is expected to meet Xi in Bali.

Biden had ruled out meeting Putin if he attended the summit and said the only conversation he could have had with the Russian leader would be to discuss a deal to release Americans imprisoned in Russia.

Biden administration officials said they had coordinated with their global counterparts to isolate Putin if he decided to participate in person or virtually. They discussed boycotts or other demonstrations of condemnation.