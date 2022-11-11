Politics
Putin will not attend the G20 summit
JAKARTA, INDONESIA — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a potential confrontation with the United States and its allies over its war in Ukraine. .
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the G-20 event support chief, said Putin’s decision not to come was “the best for all of us”.
US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are due to attend the two-day summit which begins next Tuesday. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin have been together at a rally since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosts the event on the island of Bali.
“He has been officially informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G-20 summit and will be represented by a senior official, and this has been discussed by President Joko Widodo and Putin in previous phone conversations,” he said. declared Pandjaitan. after meeting with security officials in Denpasar, the capital of Bali.
“Whatever happens to Russia’s decision, it is for our common good and the best for all of us,” added Pandjaitan, who is also the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment. He said earlier that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.
Pandjaitan was unsure why Putin decided not to come, but said “maybe it’s because President Putin is busy at home, and we have to respect that as well.” Pandjaitan confirmed that the same reason could also be to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at home.
Widodo visited Kyiv and Moscow earlier this year in a bid to get the two leaders to sit down in Bali and make peace.
Russian Foreign Ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed later Thursday that Lavrov would lead the Russian delegation to the G-20 summit in place of Putin. He didn’t give a reason.
Putin’s decision not to attend the summit comes as Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered significant setbacks. The Russian military has said it will withdraw from Kherson, which is the only Ukrainian regional capital it has captured and a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.
Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson as well as a possible stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide the two countries with an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured in the war, now in its ninth month. “It’s probably the same on the Ukrainian side,” Milley added.
The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next, and it’s unclear whether Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit kicked off Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, followed by the G-20 summit and then the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
Biden will attend ASEAN and the G-20 while Vice President Kamala Harris will visit APEC. Biden is expected to meet Xi in Bali.
Biden had ruled out meeting Putin if he attended the summit and said the only conversation he could have had with the Russian leader would be to discuss a deal to release Americans imprisoned in Russia.
Biden administration officials said they had coordinated with their global counterparts to isolate Putin if he decided to participate in person or virtually. They discussed boycotts or other demonstrations of condemnation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/world/putin-won-t-attend-upcoming-g-20-summit-in-bali-1.6147474
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin will not attend the G20 summit
- The 10 Best Modern-Day Actor/Director Partnerships — World of Reel
- Imran Khan urges workers to end road blockade
- AHA leaders attend the International Hospital Federation Congress
- Is everyone really welcome in Qatar? #BBCSport #BBCNews
- When Boney Kapoor revealed why he didn’t become an actor | Bollywood
- Jiri Lehecka sinks Arnaldi, reaches Milan SFs | ATP tour
- Wall Street posts biggest gains in years; Dow up 1200 points on cooling inflation
- Catwalk glasses are back and your flow is the new front row
- PM Modi will inaugurate infra projects in Bangalore today; Check traffic guidelines
- Russia is retreating, so why is the US pushing Ukraine to compromise? : NPR
- Donald Trump Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Average Republican Governor’