Anthony Albanese tells Xi Jinping that China must lift trade sanctions against Australia before the relationship can begin to stabilize

Anthony Albanese has again insisted that China must lift its trade sanctions against Australia in order to stabilize and rebuild the fractured relationship.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days as he begins a nine-day tour of Asia with high-level meetings in Bali, Cambodia and Thailand.

A meeting between the two leaders will be the first of its kind since Malcolm Turnbull met President Xi in 2016 and comes amid talks of a diplomatic reset.

Speaking to ABC radio on Friday ahead of his departure for Cambodia for the East Asia summit, Mr Albanese raised the possibility of talks with the Chinese president, but said Australia would “maintain sure our values”.

“What I want to see with the relationship with China is cooperation where we can, but of course we will uphold our Australian values ​​where we must,” Mr Albanese said.

But the prime minister was asked what Australia would expect in return from China to restore ties after more than two years of crippling trade sanctions.

“Well, firstly to lift its economic sanctions, they total some $20 billion,” he told ABC radio Friday morning as he prepared to fly to Cambodia for the summit. East Asia.

China has imposed several trade sanctions against Australian industries after the former Morrison government issued calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

They impacted a number of major export industries such as timber, coal, barley, meat and wine.

“They are not in the interest of Australia, the wine industry, the meat industry and other industries where sanctions have been imposed, but it is also not in the China’s interest,” Albanese said.

“This is counterproductive because the products that Australia sells to China are, in my opinion, the best quality products in the world. And it makes sense to really normalize the relationship. We want see a stabilization of the relationship.”

Mr Albanese also claimed Australia would not back down on any of its positions on issues of human rights, trade and values ​​after Beijing issued four demands for the new government to meet during its first month in office.

“Well, it’s not up to me to champion their cause, it’s up to me to continue to defend Australia’s national interests,” he said.

“We will always stand up for human rights, we will stand up for our values, and we won’t compromise on that and neither should we.”

A likely meeting between the two leaders comes as a Chinese government spokesperson indicated Beijing’s shifting stance on building ties.

In a Thursday editorial, the state-owned China Daily said Beijing “values” relations with Australia and sees it as an important partner for dialogue and cooperation.

“As long as the two countries meet halfway by working together towards the goal of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, they will surely be able to rebuild mutual trust and pave the way for the future. sound and healthy development of China-Australia relations in the future,” he said.

“It is undeniable that bilateral relations have encountered difficulties in recent years, which has led to a decline in Chinese investment in Australia as well as an increase in trade disputes between the two countries,” he said.

“Yet despite this, the common interests of China and Australia far outweigh their differences, and some progress has been made in healing their strained relationship since a new government took power in May. led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.”