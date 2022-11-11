Former UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Liz Truss to ‘slow down’ tax cuts





Kwasi Kwarteng said he told Liz Truss he was “crazy” to fire him. London: Britain’s former finance minister in the short-lived government of Liz Truss said in an interview on Thursday that he had warned the ex-prime minister to “slow down” on his tax cuts that sparked economic turmoil, leading to his downfall. Kwasi Kwarteng, appointed finance minister after Liz Truss took over from Boris Johnson, made a series of unfunded tax cut announcements in late September as the UK faced an inflation rate of more than 10%. His “mini-budget” panicked the markets, sent the pound to an all-time low and prompted the International Monetary Fund and the central bank to issue warnings. Kwarteng was sacked in mid-October by Truss, who had campaigned on the economic platform and was elected by the Conservative base after Johnson resigned. “I think the Prime Minister was very much of the view that we needed to get things done quickly. But I think it was too fast,” he said on Talk TV in his first interview since his sacking, airing Thursday night. “After the mini-budget, we were going at breakneck speed and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down,” Kwarteng said. “She said, ‘Well, I’m only two,’ and I said, ‘You’ll get two months if you keep it up’. And that’s, I’m afraid, what’s going on. ‘has passed. “ Kwarteng said he told Truss he was ‘crazy’ to fire him because ‘if the chancellors are sacked by the prime minister for doing what the prime minister campaigned for, that leaves the prime minister in a position very weak”. But “I think she genuinely thought it was the right thing to do to give her more time to get her job as prime minister on track,” he said. While he admitted to being “responsible” for the disruption caused by the budget announcements and regretted them, he did not apologize. Truss was forced to step down in mid-October after less than 50 days in office, becoming the shortest prime minister in Britain’s history. Its budget plan has since been trashed by the new government of Rishi Sunak, which took over on October 25. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day BJP Fields Ex MLA who ‘jumped into the river to save lives’ in Gujarat’s Morbi

