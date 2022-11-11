Rupert Murdoch turns his back on Donald Trump for good with scathing NY Post cover





While control of the U.S. House and Senate still hangs in the balance after the 2022 midterm elections, one thing is certain: the “red wave” Republicans were hoping for hasn’t happened.

Now the New York Post has found who to blame: Donald Trump. The former US president, who lost his 2020 re-election bid, backed more than 300 Republican candidates across the country and the outcome was not what Republicans were hoping for.

Donald Trump hints he will run for president in 2024

In an op-ed titled “Toxic Trump,” Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing News Corp-owned publication not only spotlighted a scathing op-ed about the 45th president of the United States, but also allowed him to make his coverage.

John Fetterman’s Pennsylvania Senate win over Trump-backed Mehmet Oz stung the GOP, in particular, and writer John Podhoretz doesn’t mince words when attacking the former president: “What Tuesday’s results evening suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound anti-vote repellent in modern American history.”

Podhoretz goes on to say that except for states where “a corpse Republican would have won,” an endorsement by Trump meant failure.

A Big Development: The Murdochs Control Fox News

For the New York Post to feature this story on its cover likely signifies a big change of direction in the conservative media in the United States, which has religiously backed Donald Trump since he won the GOP nomination in 2016.

News Corp also controls Fox News, the most influential right-wing news network, and this coverage of “Humpty Dumpty” is a strong indicator that criticism of Trump will not only be allowed, but promoted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2022/11/10/636c9b4fca4741b2608b4596.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos