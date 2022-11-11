Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bengaluru today: schedule, movement restrictions





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Bengaluru on Friday, November 11 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 is expected to give a significant boost to Karnatakas transport sector.

Modi will also inaugurate the much publicized statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowdas at the airport and pay floral tributes to poet-saint Kanakadasa at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi. Here are the minute-by-minute details of PM Modis’ visit to Bengaluru. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at HAL airport at 10 a.m. and will travel to Vidhana Soudha by road. At 10:30 a.m., he will participate in the floral tribute to the statues of Saints Kanakadasa and Valmiki in the presence of Jagadguru Niranjanananda Puri Mahaswamiji. Around 10:40 a.m., Modi is expected to arrive in his motorcade at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station. At 11 a.m., it will leave Indian Railways Vande Bharat Express at Platform 7 heading for Chennai and also signal Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from Platform 8. It will then head by road around 11:10 a.m. to the Airforce Training Command Center in Hebbal. After which, he will fly to Bengaluru airport by helicopter and is expected to arrive at 11:40 a.m. to inaugurate the much-awaited Terminal 2. At around 12:10 p.m., he is expected to dedicate the 108-foot bronze statue of Kempegowda to the nation. . Around 1 p.m., a stage program will take place near the airport during which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will address the gathering. Modi is also expected to launch the Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUTH) 2.0 program at 1:10 p.m., followed by his speech at around 1:35 p.m. Traffic diversions During PM Modis visit, traffic restrictions in Bangalore will apply between 08:00 and 14:00. Vehicular traffic has been prohibited in CTO Junction, Police Thimmaiah Junction, Raj Bhavan road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Maharani Bridge at the entrance to Railway Station on Seshadri Road, Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank Circle on KG Road, Khodey Underpass to PF Office on Vatal Nagaraj Toad and surrounding areas of Kempegowda International Airport. Co-Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said commuters to and from the airport should use the back gate Hennur-Kothanur-Bagalur-Begur as the elevated corridor at Kempegowda International Airport has been blocked for the Prime Minister’s visit. Gowda also said traffic in the heart of Bangalore will also be restricted. Police diverted traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. The entry of heavy vehicles into the city was also restricted during the same period and should use the outer ring road (ORR). Here is the list of traffic diversions: Mysore Bank Circle: Vehicles traveling from Mysore Bank Circle to Palace Road must use KG Road. LRDE junction: To get to Basaveshwara junction from LRDE junction, use Raj Bhavan Road. Trilight Junction: Leaving Maurya Junction, vehicles should turn left at Race View Circle, then turn left at Shivananda Circle before passing Nehru Circle. Race View Junction: Vehicles traveling from KK Road to Windsor Manor should turn left at Shivananda Circle and continue via Nehru Circle. Maramma Circle: When traveling from BHEL Circle to Mekhri Circle, vehicles should turn right past Sadashivanagar Police Station and cross Maramma Circle and Margosa Road. Bhashyam Circle: Vehicles traveling from Bhashyam Circle to Cauvery Junction should turn left onto Margosa Road and then right onto Malleswaram 18th Cross Road. Balekundri Junction: At Balekundri Circle and Cunningham Road, vehicles traveling from Balekundri Junction to Majestic should turn right. KR Puram to Banaswadi: KR Puram-Tin Factory-Hennur Junction-Hebbal Junction-B B Road-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli Gate-Kannamangala-Devanahalli bypass U-turn towards Kannamangala Gate-Service Road-Bhuvanahalli parking area Madiwala-Whitefield ORR-Madiwala-Bellandur Cross-Tin Factory- Hennur Junction-Hebbal Junction turn right-Ballari Road-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli Gate-Kannamangala-Devanahalli bypass U-turn towards Kannamangala Gate-Service Road-Bhuvanahalli parking area Banashankari-Kengeri-Magadi Road ORR- Banashankari-Kengeri-Magadi Road-Goraguntepalya Ring Road Junction-Hebbal Junction turn left-Ballari Road-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli Gate-Kannamangala- Devanahalli Bypass U-turn to Kannamangala Gate-Service Road- Bhuvanahalli parking area Tumakuru Road-Peenya-Yeshwanthpura Tumakuru Road-Goraguntepalya Ring Road Junction-Hebbal Junction turn left-Ballari Road-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli gate-Kannamangala-Devanahalli bypass U-turn towards Kannamangala Gate-Service Road-Bhuvanahalli parking area Hosur-Anekal-Kanakapura-Ramanagara-Magadi NICE Road: Vehicles will be diverted near Madawara and will be diverted to Nelamangala-turn right near Kunigal Circle-Basavanagalli-Railway Gollahalli-Chikkamadure-Doddaballapura-Devanahalli-D B Pura Cross Junction-Kannamangala-Service Road-Bhuvanahalli parking area. Jayanagar-Basavanagudi Lal Bagh-Minarva Circle-Town Hall-Mysore Bank Circle- Basaveshwara Circle-Windsor Manor-Mekhri Circle-Hebbal-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli Gate-Kannamangala- Devanahalli Devanahalli U-turn towards Kannamangala Gate-Service Road- Bhuvanahalli parking area Halasur-Shivajinagar Miller’s Road-J C Nagar Main Road-Mekhri Circle take bend-Hebbal-Yelahanka-Goraguntepalya Ring Road junction-Hebbal Junction turn left-Ballari Road-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli Gate-Kannamangala-Devanahalli bypass U-turn towards Kannamangala Gate- Service Road-Bhuvanahalli parking area.

