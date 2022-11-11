Xi Jinping – Security Affairs Scientists Confirm China’s Expansionist Strategy





The Chinese incursions on the Indian border are part of a strategically planned and coordinated effort to gain permanent control over disputed border areas, security affairs scientists said in a study released Thursday. Their findings, based on statistical methods and game-theoretic mathematical analyzes of decision-making in conflict situations, support the military veterans’ claim that China plans to retain the areas it has just taken over. occupy and establish a new status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). ).

The scientists, who studied Chinese incursions into India from 2006 to 2020, said their findings corroborated earlier suggestions that China was pursuing an expansionist strategy. But they added that India’s military position could be stronger than its military analysts usually acknowledge. Their analysis, published in the research journal PLOS One, indicates that the incursions are not random but clustered around 13 hotspots along the 3,488 km LAC, the longest disputed border on the planet. Six of the hotspots are along the Ladakh border in the west and six along the Arunachal Pradesh border in the east. Game theory analysis indicates that the incursions into Ladakh from AksaiChin are part of a coordinated effort. Were the first to show statistically that the Chinese incursions (since) Aksai Chin indicate a carefully designed strategy to capture territory or establish a permanent presence there (Ladakh), VS Subrahmanian, computer scientist and expert in security and counter-terrorism at Northwestern University in the United States and a member of the study team, told the Telegraph. The number of incursions has increased over the years, but the absolute number depends on how incursions are defined. According to Indian government figures, there were 150 to 300 incursions per year between 2005 and 2010, but the range increased to 300 to 650 incursions per year between 2015 and 2020. Another way of counting incursions showed an increase from 3 to 6 per year during 2005-2010 to 6 to 15 during 2015-20. The analysis showed that the number of incursions in the western sector is on average more than three times higher than incursions in the east. In 2020, for example, there were 10 incursions in the western sector compared to one in the eastern sector. Researchers have analyzed Chinese incursions into Ladakh using a mix of what they call the Colonel Blotto Games and statistics. In Ladakh-Aksai Chin, they considered six hotspots Chumur, Demchok, Depsang, Galwan, Hot Springs and Pangong. Colonel Blotto’s game patterns of Chinese attacks suggest they will concentrate their troops on a small number of battlefields, Subrahmanian said. Of the six battlefields of Aksai Chin (Ladakh), we find a greater Chinese concentration at the Depsang Plateau, Pangong Lake and Chumur and to some extent Demchok. But there is very little focus on the Galwan Valley and the hot springs, compared to the other four, suggesting a carefully thought out deployment, he told the Telegraph by email. In six of the past nine years, China has targeted only one hotspot in the western sector. This not only indicates that China is trying to establish permanent control over specific locations, but also that it does not have the upper hand, the researchers wrote in their paper. China has a stronger military force and a better developed border infrastructure. But China’s numerical strength could be misleading, the researchers said, citing independent analysis. Moreover, the local conditions favor the Indian army which has improved its access to (hotspots). Our results indicate that India’s military posture may be stronger than its military analysts usually acknowledge, they wrote. Other contributors to the studies are from Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands Defense Academy, Princeton University and Dartmouth College. In an earlier study, researchers found that China attacked when it felt vulnerable. We have seen an increase in incursions when China experiences economic stress such as low consumer confidence. We also see increases when India moves closer to the United States, Subrahmanian said in a press release. As a means of defusing the conflict, researchers have suggested early warning systems to predict when and where incursions might occur, and bilateral negotiations, among others. Agreements on specific locations could help significantly defuse the conflict, they added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/scientists-specialising-in-security-affairs-confirm-chinas-expansionist-strategy/cid/1897442 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos