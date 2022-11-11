Turkish journalist on Erdogan’s wishlist worries about his future in Sweden

Stockholm (AFP) An exiled Turkish journalist in Stockholm is increasingly fearful of being used as bargaining chip after Turkey’s president named his extradition key to approving Sweden’s NATO bid.

Bulent Kenes, the former editor-in-chief of the daily Zaman, is the only person President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has identified by name among the dozens that Ankara wants to extradite in exchange for approving the membership bid of the Sweden.

Kenes told AFP he was dining with his wife and son on Tuesday, watching an Erdogan press conference on his mobile phone, when he heard the Turkish leader utter his name.

Erdogan told reporters when pressed about the “terrorists” he wants to extradite from Sweden that Kenes was on the list.

“And that’s just my name. Not a list of other people, just my name,” says the 53-year-old former columnist blacklisted in Ankara for his support for a movement founded by Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher wanted failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

While Kenes was aware of Ankara’s extradition request for him, hearing his name pronounced like this “surprised me (and) it had a shocking effect on my wife. minutes”.

Ankara has blocked Sweden’s accession process, with the extradition of Kurdish refugees and other Turkish dissidents the main sticking point.

Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that its judiciary is independent and has the final say in extradition matters.

“I trust Sweden, but not sure”

Ankara has over time increased the number of people it wants to extradite: first 33, then 45, then 73, in unofficial lists published by media close to the Turkish government.

Kenes believes Erdogan mentioned his name “because he’s known me for decades” from his long career as a journalist and because that’s the first name he got off the top of his head.

“The other explanation is much more pessimistic and serious and that is that he really hates me…and this was an opportunity to express his hate once again.”

Kenes has lived since 2017 in Sweden, where he has political asylum.

The country’s Supreme Court is expected to rule on his extradition before the end of the year.

Is he worried about the decision?

“If you had asked me that question six or seven months ago, I would have said that I had no concerns.

“But the NATO application is a game-changer, a paradigm shift for Sweden…so I’m not 100% sure of the outcome.”

He said he still had “confidence in the Swedish justice system and the rule of law to protect my rights”, and said his extradition would be “a huge illegal scandal”.

Kenes fled Turkey in 2016 days after a failed coup that Ankara blamed on the Gulen movement.

“I have nothing to do with terrorism, I have nothing to do with violence, I have nothing to do with a coup,” he said.

“I do my journalism and just because of that, Erdogan and his regime followed me, chased me and chased me away.”

From pro to anti-Erdogan

As for the Gulen movement, “I respect what the Gulen movement does… It’s a humanitarian movement in my eyes,” he said.

But, he noted, he also “wrote a 90-page report on my criticisms of the movement.”

Kenes recalled that he was also initially supportive of Erdogan and his AKP party during his first two terms in the early 2000s.

But in 2011 they went “from democrats to anti-democrats to building a kind of despotic, one-man rule, first in Turkey and then in a larger region”, at which point he became “very critical “.

“They felt I had betrayed their cause,” he said.

Kenes’s columns increasingly angered Ankara and the court cases piled up, to the point that he had to resign as editor in late 2015.

In Sweden, he now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom, an association founded by other Turkish dissidents in exile whose names also appear on certain Turkish media lists, such as Abdullah Bozkurt and Levent Kenez.

Kenes thinks Stockholm was wrong to launch negotiations directly with Turkey, and says it would have been smarter to let NATO superpowers, like the United States, lead the talks.

“The Swedish authorities made a big mistake by sitting down at the negotiating table with a despot to protect themselves against aggression from another despot, Vladimir Putin,” he said.

