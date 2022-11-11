Sino-Indonesian relations: closer or further apart?

China’s trade and investment in Indonesia has grown significantly since the early 2000s, but the Indonesian public does not share Jakarta’s desire to embrace Beijing wholeheartedly.

Now that Chinese President Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term, Indonesian President Joko Widodos (Jokowi)’s aspirations for closer trade and investment ties with Beijing are likely to boost Beijing’s quest as the dominant regional power, or even global. In the last decade in particular, Sino-Indonesian trade values ​​and direct investment have increased dramatically. China has become a key source of foreign investment for Indonesia, second only to Singapore.

Presidents Xi and Jokowi continue the trend initiated after the resumption of direct bilateral relations between the two countries in 1990. Under Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Indonesian President from 2004 to 2014), Jakarta signed a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing in 2005, then the two countries upgraded it to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.

Jokowi, whose flagship project to move his country’s capital to Nusantara (or IKN) in East Kalimantan will survive his presidential term and those of his next successors, likely sees China not only as a potential investment partner for help finance essential infrastructure at IKN, but also to promote downstream industrial development.

On the eve of the 20e CPP Congress in Beijing last month, China Global Television Network (CGTN) interviewed Jokowi for the first time. Jokowi was asked about his expectations for Congress and his impression of President Xi. Jokowi hopes the results of the Congress will benefit the Chinese people and contribute to stability in the region and the world. He also noted that Xi had succeeded in reducing poverty in China, a goal Jokowi has for Indonesia.

Asked about China-Indonesia cooperation, especially under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Jokowi noted that the Jakarta-Bandung (HSR) high-speed train is a flagship of cooperation between Indonesia and China. He had personally checked on the HSR’s progress three times since work began in 2015. Jokowi previously said he and President Xi would lead the HSR together when Xi traveled to Indonesia for the G20 leaders’ summit (15-16 November 2022 in Bali). However, the two leaders will now observe an HSR test ride via Zoom on November 16. Jokowi is probably disappointed to have lost this photo opportunity with Xi, but it is likely that difficulties in planning and no more serious reasons led to its cancellation.

A more balanced view, however, would be to see this resistance as a bulwark preventing the full co-optation of Jakarta into Beijing’s orbit.

As for Beijing, the HSR project is important for Xi to introduce Chinese technological aid to developing countries, as Indonesia is the first HSR project in Southeast Asia under the BRI. For Jokowi, the HSR is one of his favorite projects initiated during his first term, a symbol of his infrastructure-driven development agenda.

During the CGTN interview, Jokowi hoped that the bilateral cooperation on infrastructure would continue beyond the HSR. On March 16, 2022, on the phone with Xi, Jokowi had mentioned a possible cooperation with China to build Nusantara. Without mentioning details, Jokowi hoped China would continue to support Indonesia’s plans for regional economic corridors and green industrial parks.

Indonesia had previously proposed various BRI-funded projects, which have not received the green light from Beijing. These proposed projects are concentrated in the outer islands, such as North Sumatra, North Kalimantan, North Sulawesi and Bali. Most of them relate to seaports, industrial parks and tourism-related facilities. These projects may not align with China’s broader BRI goals or may be potentially loss-making.

The lack of approval could indicate that Beijing is waiting for clearer and more viable plans from Indonesia, which is still leading various feasibility studies as requested by Beijing.

Chinese investment in Indonesia is concentrated in the mining and power generation sectors. China has helped build many coal-fired power plants in Indonesia. Yet China’s global commitment to halt its funding of coal-fired power plants around the world will affect Indonesia’s long-term power development plan. About 65% planned coal-fired power plants in Indonesia scheduled to be built between 2021 and 2030 will have to be canceled if China withdraws funding.

For all the apparent heat at the elite level, there are indications from a recent survey that show how the Indonesian elite’s perception of China and China-Indonesia relations may differ from that of the general public, as the latter still has reservations about China and the Indonesian Chinese. In July 2022, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute commissioned LSI to conduct the Indonesian National Survey Project 2022 (INSP2022) throughout Indonesia. This survey, the details of which will be published in December 2022, interviewed more than 1,600 respondents face-to-face, on the economy, social and cultural spheres, and domestic and international politics. The research sample was representative of the general public in terms of gender, age, regional, religious and ethnic diversity in Indonesia.

Overall, the results revealed persistent negative perceptions of China and, in part, of the Chinese ethnic minority in Indonesia (or Indonesian Chinese). For example, to the question Do you think the rise of China will have a positive or negative impact on Indonesia?, approximately 25.4% of respondents perceived it negatively, while 20.6% rated positively. The majority, 29.4%, were ambivalent. 24.6% said they did not know the answer, which can be interpreted either as ignorance of international affairs or as a reluctance to share their real point of view.

Only 30% of respondents thought Indonesia could greatly benefit from close economic ties with China. In contrast, 46% thought Indonesia could benefit from close economic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Singapore were the three most admired countries.) There is a noticeable drop in positive sentiment or public admiration for China, with around 66% of respondents saying they admire China. , compared to 76.7% who said so five years ago (when a similar survey was last conducted). Nevertheless, 72% of respondents said that China is an important country for Indonesia (still down from the 2017 survey result of 77.3%).

Source: National Survey Project conducted by (Lembaga Survei Indonesia/LSI) for ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, May 20-30, 2017 and July 21-28, 2022

Additionally, around 41.5% of respondents believed that China’s BRI megaproject had created a debt trap for other countries, including Indonesia. About 41% of respondents believed Indonesian Chinese are still loyal to China. One explanation for these perceptions could be that Indonesian Chinese businessmen are still seen as key players collaborating with mainland Chinese investors on joint projects in Indonesia.

The Indonesian public’s continued negative perceptions of China’s investment efforts and residual distrust of the Indonesian Chinese community may continue to limit what Jokowi and his successors can do to strengthen bilateral economic relations. . In the worst case, this distrust can dampen Indonesia’s economic prospects. A more balanced view, however, would be to see this resistance as a bulwark preventing the full co-optation of Jakarta into Beijing’s orbit.

