Coordinated Effort Between Fox News, WSJ, NY Post: Rupert Murdoch Drops ‘Biggest Loser’ Trump





Right-wing billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media is making the case for the Republican Party to quit former President Donald Trump after a disappointing midterm performance by the GOP.

Murdoch’s media outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, lambasted Trump with a barrage of negative headlines while casting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the party’s future.

The New York Post, which dubbed the Florida governor “DeFuture” on Wednesday, followed up Thursday with a blunt cover calling him “Trumpty Dumpty.”

“After three consecutive national counts in which he or his party or both have been hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his supporters to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid,” wrote columnist John Podhoretz. in an accompanying editorial. “What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump may be the most anti-vote in modern American history. The surest way to lose at those midpoints was to be a Trump-endorsed politician. . This is not hyperbole.”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board was even harsher, calling Trump “the biggest loser in the Republican Party”, slamming him for his failure in the 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 elections.

“What will the Democrats do when Donald Trump isn’t around to lose the election? We have to wonder because on Tuesday, the Democrats again succeeded in making the former president a central campaign issue, and Mr. Trump helped make it happen,” the editorial said.

Fox News pundits have also increasingly criticized Trump and cast DeSantis as the future of the GOP.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

If the Republicans ultimately fail to take control of the Senate, “Donald Trump will cost us the Senate twice in a row,” complained conservative pundit Marc Thiessen on Fox News Tuesday night. “In 2020, voters did not reject Trumpism. They rejected Trump,” he added, blaming the party for nominating Holocaust deniers ineligible in 2020 and “squandering a historic opportunity.”

Even Trump’s former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany urged Trump to delay his “big announcement” until later this month to avoid interfering with Republicans’ chances of winning the Senate runoff. in Georgia and suggested that DeSantis should be the one campaigning for Republican nominee Herschel Walker. .

“I think we have to make strategic calculations,” she said on Fox News. “Governor DeSantis, I think he should be welcome in the state given what happened last night. You have to look, you have to look at the realities on the ground. And Herschel Walker, we have to win the Senate. That’s it, guys. You have to win the Senate.

This message has been echoed on Fox stations since the midterms, according to the Washington Post.

“Trump is the past,” Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney said.

Fox News’ digital headlines also called Trump “the biggest loser” while hailing DeSantis as “the new leader of the Republican Party.”

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, a longtime Trump ally, said DeSantis “probably one of the frontrunners, if not the frontrunner, to become the next President of the United States of America.”

Chaffetz rang Trump for calling Florida Governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a pre-midterm rally.

“Even before the votes close, to start shooting Ron DeSantis?” Chaffetz asked. “Donald Trump is not going to like it, but I have to tell you, the people I talk to, they say, ‘We like Donald Trump. But, you know what, we don’t like all the drama. We like Ron DeSantis .’ That’s what I hear.”

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times called the post “a coordinated effort between Fox News, WSJ and the NY Post”.

“Murdoch holdings go all out for DeSantis,” she tweeted.

“It’s no accident,” a person familiar with how Murdoch runs his empire told CNN.

“They turned on him,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday, listing the barrage of headlines attacking Trump from the right, adding, “They want this guy gone.”

Read more

about the MAGA midterm mess

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/11/10/coordinated-effort-across-fox-news-wsj-and-ny-post-rupert-murdoch-dumps-biggest-loser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos