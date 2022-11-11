Imran Khan 2.0: What exactly is happening in Pakistan?





By Darpan Singh: It has been almost impossible for Pakistani politicians to become prime ministers without the support of the military. It has been equally difficult for prime ministers to remain in office without developing good relations with the military or being subordinate to it. In any fight between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the latter has mostly won.

The military got the upper hand on how the country should be run, in addition to what nuclear doctrine and foreign policy should be. In defiance, prime ministers have been disqualified, assassinated and hanged, and military dictators have overthrown democratically elected governments.

It is in this context that Imran Khan, the winning captain of the Cricket World Cup, became Prime Minister in 2018. The plank was welfarism, the fight against corruption and the economic recovery of the country.

But Imran, who had a pin-up image before entering philanthropy and then politics, was also widely seen as backed by the military. But something had changed in the process. A hybrid model replaced the old order. The prime minister seemed more in control and the generals continued to pull the strings, but less directly.

But the story did not have a happy ending. In April 2022, the charismatic septuagenarian was ousted in a vote of no confidence brought by the country’s political opposition. In a way, this was unsurprising as no prime minister in Pakistan has been able to complete the full five-year term.

But there was also a shift in Imran’s ousting that had followed show-of-force rallies by both sides. No bloodshed. No incarceration. No dictatorial dismissal. He became the first Pakistani prime minister to come out, with a facade of parliamentary procedures hanging over his head. But the military’s tacit hand in the widespread defections and beyond was too glaring to miss.

But why did Imran Khan have to leave? He had failed on the governance front, especially in fixing the crumbling economy, had been lenient towards the Taliban, whose fighters had killed Pakistani soldiers, had become anti-American, had come close to the China and openly sided with Russia as Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Imran challenged the army’s position on crucial issues, including the selection of a new intelligence chief. In all of this, the military did not see the Naya Pakistan that Imran Khan had promised to deliver.

RAISE THE BET

Chased from power, Imran did not keep silent. Now more popular among his supporters, with the label of a martyr, he was not to be forgotten anyway. He held rallies and told tens of thousands of people how he had fallen victim to a plot by his rival successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and the United States. The denials were not cutting.

Imran had left Pakistan in financial trouble. But public memory is short. Anti-American conservatives had sympathy for him, while desperate sections of the youth, in particular, found a villain in the ruling elite who Imran said were busy amassing wealth while leaving millions behind. people in poverty.

However, Imran’s calls for instant polls remained, well, just calls for a long time. Then something happened last month that pushed him to raise the bar. Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for selling state gifts and concealing assets. It was an opportunity he couldn’t miss.

His decision to challenge the order legally alone was not going to fulfill his ambitions. Immediately, he launched a long march from Lahore to the capital Islamabad through planned protests in cities to step up his call for snap polls.

A week into his haqiqi azadi (true freedom) march, marked by rallies, Imran was shot three times in the shin by a gunman in Wazirabad. He took it as a godsend in a country known for political violence and its electoral harvests.

Unlike former Pakistani politicians who survived assassination attempts, Imran did not become a good boy. Quite the contrary, in fact.

With his leg in a cast, he was seen throwing probably the biggest challenge to the status quo in decades. He said Prime Minister Sharif, his Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were behind the attack.

Protests have erupted in Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, targeting both the Sharif government and the military. It’s not business as usual, many will say. It’s a rare matchup. Few civilian leaders questioned the military, let alone attacked it. Again, denials don’t cut it.

Although for obvious reasons Imran Khan has said that he is not against the armed forces and that his criticism of the army is based on merit, what he is trying to do here is not very light.

But first, let’s see where it all started. The problems started when Imran started promoting Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the fifth-ranked general currently serving.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Turkey-based senior journalist Iftikhar Gilani said it was disputed to what extent the military had helped Imran to come to power, but after the elections Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed , director general (DG) of a crucial wing of the ISI, is said to have influenced the smaller parties to help install Imran’s government.

“It was an important decision. Imran’s PTI was one party, but short of a majority,” said Gilani, who has reported extensively on Pakistan.

In 2019, General Hameed was promoted to DG of ISI and when General Bajwa transferred him to Peshawar corps, Imran did not approve the transfer for days. Furthermore, General Bajwa had asked Imran to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for incompetence, without any success.

It was then that Sharif and others began to prepare for the army, forgetting that they had an ax to grind.

“The economy was in bad shape. Imran had become anti-American. In his ambition to go after corruption, Imran put many Chinese projects under the scanner. His visit to Russia at the time of the invasion upset the West, a key ally. The message has gone to smaller parties to withdraw support,” Gilani said.

What is happening in Pakistan is similar to what Turkey saw in 2016. Turkey has faced frequent military coups. “But in 2016, when a powerful faction within the Turkish Armed Forces attempted a coup, people took to the streets and foiled the plan. This is the perfect time for Pakistan to draw the line red. That’s not to say politicians and the courts aren’t going through it,” Gilani said.

IMRAN’S CURRENT GAMEPLAN

It is assumed that the more Imran defies the army, the more popular he will become. But is he really attacking the army? Gilani said Imran was definitely up against military leader Qamar Javed Bajwa, if not the army itself.

Imran has sympathizers in the military who view senior leaders of the currently ruling parties as a security risk.

“For example, Benazir Bhutto of the PPP [whose son Bilawal Bhutto is foreign minister] as the prime minister brought the US ambassador into the operations room for a briefing on the nuclear program,” Gilani said.

Family business interests of PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif [whose brother is now Pakistan prime minister] in India also drew suspicion, although he was also a military protege.

“Imran’s case is different,” Gilani said.

Don’t forget that Pakistan has a large army, almost 2.7% of its population. On the other hand, the Indian army represents 0.096% of its population. It is therefore sufficient to add families and relatives and former military personnel to this 2.7% of the population. This becomes a substantial number. Such a large population cannot be kept out of the system.

“Pakistan will have to find an answer to this,” Gilani said.

Imran wants haqiqi azadi. The question is: for whom? Pakistan or himself? There is a theory that Imran is trying to pressure the military to support him again.

In this sense, he is not so much against the army for what it does. He actually wants the generals to do it for him. Pakistan must soon find a replacement for General Bajwa. Imran Khan does not want Sharif at the helm when the decision is made.

If Imran wins this round with the military, he could return as prime minister in next year’s elections with more clout. And it will be another first in the history of Pakistan. Although the hybrid system will continue even then. Because the military is not going to relinquish control.

It could also be the end of Imran’s political career. It is a risk. But he is a known risk taker.

