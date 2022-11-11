Prime Minister Modi to announce the 1st Vande Bharat of the South and inaugurate Bangalore Airport Terminal today





Prime Minister Modi today reported the first Vande Bharat express from the south to Bengaluru. He is also set to open the swanky new Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport on the outskirts of the city.

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy itinerary for the next two days as he begins a visit to four southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Friday. During his tour of the four southern states from November 11-12, Prime Minister Modi will disembark the first Vande Bharat express from the south, inaugurate an airport terminal and launch development projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore. BJP-ruled Karnataka is first on the prime ministers’ agenda. Prime Minister Modi started his program on Friday morning by paying floral tributes to the statues of poet saints Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki at the State Secretariat Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore. He then proceeded to Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station, where he left the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first in South India. It is expected to improve connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technology and start-up hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist town of Mysuru. He also flagged the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train. According to the PMO statement, Karnataka is the first state to take this train under the Bharat Gaurav program in which the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Railways work together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will unveil the 108-foot bronze statue of the city’s founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, called the Statue of Prosperity, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the international airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. I share every Kannadiga’s pride that the 108ft tall Prosperity Statue honoring Nadaprabhu Sri Kempegowda is inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi ji today. I had the honor of laying the first stone on June 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LIZtAkr9Vm

BSYediyurappa (@BSYBJP) November 11, 2022 Terminal 2 is said to have been designed as a tribute to the “garden city” of Bangalore and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk through the garden”. The terminal is expected to double the airport’s passenger handling capacity to 5-6 crore passengers per year, from the current capacity of around 2.5 crore. Here are glimpses of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bangalore. This will lead to expansion of airport capacity and boost trade. I am pleased that the terminal attaches the utmost importance to sustainability. @BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/9MxVyClhig

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2022 After that, the Prime Minister will speak at a public meeting which is expected to be attended by thousands of people. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the city and at the venues of events Modi will attend. Prime Minister Modis’ visit is politically significant for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with around five months to go for assembly elections in the state as the saffron party hopes to return to power. The prime minister will then leave for Dindigul in neighboring Tamil Nadu, where he will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute. On Saturday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi will also visit the RFCL factory in Ramagundam, Telangana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone there for various rail and road projects worth over Rs 9,500 crore. (Inputs from PTI, ANI) Edited by: Devika Bhattacharya Posted on: November 11, 2022

