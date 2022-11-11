Myanmar to dominate ASEAN agenda, but ‘little progress expected’ – Asia and the Pacific





Reuters Phnom Penh, Cambodia ●

Fri, November 11, 2022





09:45

0

f9a0243f8457f3abdb3d12d14d17b293

2

Asia and the Pacific

Indonesia, Myanmar, ASEAN, military junta, Min-Aung-Hlaing, human rights, Jokowi

Free

Escalating violence and political stalemate in Myanmar are set to dominate an ASEAN leaders’ summit on Friday, as increasingly frustrated members of the regional bloc struggle to get the country’s junta to comply with a plan agreed peace. Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have blamed Myanmar’s military rulers for failing to implement the peace plan jointly agreed to last year, which includes an end to hostilities and granting access to a special envoy and assistance. Political, social and economic chaos has gripped Myanmar since the military toppled an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi last year, carried out a deadly crackdown on dissidents and unraveled years of reform in the nascent democracy. ASEAN, which has banned junta leaders from its meetings since last year, last week reiterated its commitment to the so-called five point peace consensusbut some members called for a tougher stance. Malaysia’s foreign ministry, which has been by far the most critical of the junta, said it would “call for a more decisive ASEAN stance” at this week’s meeting. Last week, Indonesia’s foreign minister said the junta, not ASEAN, was downright responsible for the lack of progress on the peace plan and that recommendations would be made to leaders this week on strengthening its implementation. Members like Singapore and the Philippines simply called for dialogue and respect for the peace plan. The junta has blamed the lack of progress on the pandemic and the obstruction of armed resistance movements it calls terrorists. James Crabtree, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia, said ASEAN was struggling to deal with internal divisions over Myanmar and other issues. “Whether it’s Cambodia as president now or Indonesia next year, these divisions are not going to go away, and it will likely continue to limit the bloc’s ability to pressure the junta in Myanmar or respond intelligently to growing competition from the great powers,” he said. said. “Little progress expected” The bloc, which has a long tradition of non-interference in members’ sovereign affairs, has ruled out Western-style sanctions on Myanmar or its expulsion from the 10-member group, even as it condemns the increasingly most violent of the junta such as the recent executions democracy activists and a air strike which killed 50 civilians. A Western diplomat who will attend the meeting said that while the bloc may try to make Myanmar’s peace plan more action-oriented, “little progress is expected”. Cambodian Prime Minister and current ASEAN President Hun Sen has repeatedly made overtures to Myanmar generals in the hope of getting them to cooperate. The efforts produced “limited achievements”, acknowledged Kao Kim Hourn, a senior Cambodian government official and adviser to Hun Sen. But he added: “At the end of the day, without ASEAN’s intervention, Myanmar could be much worse.” World leaders who have condemned and sanctioned the junta, including US President Joe Biden, will attend, along with nations more friendly to Myanmar such as Russia and China, represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Prime Minister respectively. Minister Li Keqiang. Officials expect this week’s summit to be difficult, with discussions also expected to include the war in Ukraine and regional tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2022/11/11/myanmar-to-dominate-asean-agenda-but-little-progress-expected.html

