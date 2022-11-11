Trump advances, GOP critics be damned





It’s at their own risk, the adviser said of the criticism piling up on Trump. Bring it on.

The Trumps team has announced that it will hold a special announcement at 9 p.m. next Tuesday at Mar-a-lago.

Trump spent Thursday in the rain at Mar-a-Lago, furious over the midterm election results and what he and his advisers saw as unfair blame for the lack of a red wave. Aides took note of who they thought crossed paths with them after the election, such as Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who called Trump a liability and said she couldn’t support him in 2024.

It was not just so-called establishment Republicans on their list, but also former advisers, new members of Congress, commentators on Fox News and even his favorite local newspaper, the New York Post, who made headlines describing him as Trumpty Dumpty. .

Both publicly and privately, Trump and his allies pushed back against what they saw as a coordinated effort to turn the former president into an outcast. They noted that results were still being tabulated in Arizona and Nevada, which would determine the balance of the Senate, keeping in mind the possibility of Trump-endorsed candidates winning. They were stung that similar doubts had not been paid to other committees and senior GOP officials who had backed more moderate, non-Trump-endorsed candidates who had lost.

Trump officials have worked privately to bolster ranks, including reaching out to high-profile allies to reaffirm their support. As part of their response to criticism, they enlisted one of the most senior Republicans in Congress, Elise Stefanik, to offer her 2024 endorsement for Trump even before he announced it. Aides said others would soon follow.

Trump and his team also began to launch public and private attacks on other Republicans they said fueled the narrative that he was responsible for, or benefited from, the parties’ poor performance. He shared a stream of angry messages on his site, Truth Social, which included a defense of his election record, several messages stating that no, he was not angry with the midterms and unfounded accusations of fraud in places like Pennsylvania.

Trump also launched a four-paragraph attack on Ron DeSantis, who has been hailed by the right for his landslide re-election victory, in which he called the Florida governor an average REPUBLICAN governor with excellent public relations and is given credit for his political rise.

Ron DeSanctimonious plays games! Trump wrote, using his nickname for the governor.

In Trump circles, speculation grew that people close to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked and whose strategy he differed in major Senate races, were pushing the blame on their way. Another person close to the Trump operation was encouraged to lay some blame on Congressional Republican National Committee Chairman Tom Emmer before going on TV.

Trump has already found himself in politically vulnerable positions: the Access Hollywood tape in 2016, his response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, his party with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Finland and, more recently, the Capitol riots on January 6. But top Republicans think Trump is most vulnerable right now, in part because the party is at a natural inflection point over who its next leader should be.

It feels different to me, this election was such a disappointment for people and so I think it’s a real wake-up call, said a senior Republican official who is in touch with major donors. And the fingers are pointing all around, but they’re mostly pointing at Trump. But, the agent added, even now some of those donors and elected officials don’t want to speak out publicly against Trump for fear of being attacked.

In Trump’s orbit, it is recognized that the midterm elections marked him politically. For this reason, many encouraged him not to move forward with a presidential candidacy announcement until the end of the race in Georgia, lest he be blamed again if Herschel Walker, the party’s nominee, lost.

Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump ally and political strategist, warned that if Trump announces now, Walkers’ opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock will raise twice as much money for Georgia’s runoff.

But a Trump adviser dismissed those arguments outright.

It’s built in and what Trump does won’t affect this race, the adviser said.

And others have argued that any blame for Tuesday shows is not and should not be the only trump cards. A person close to Trump said Republicans at large mismanaged expectations.

Politics 101 manages expectations, the person said. I don’t think that reflects Trump well because he was involved in setting expectations. So it’s a good lesson for all of us that we have to be more careful when we talk about how many seats to win and so on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/10/trump-2024-presidential-announcement-00066423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos