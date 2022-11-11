The long march of the PTI is back on the road





LAHORE:

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday told his supporters via video link that they should continue “Azadi March”, a week after he was injured in a gun attack , and he dismissed a police report that a lone gunman had tried to kill him.

The former prime minister was injured last Thursday in a shooting at a rally in Wazirabad, part of a rolling march he led to push for a general election, since he was ousted in a parliamentary vote in April.

Imran addressed a few hundred workers who relaunched the march in Wazirabad. “Our march would not stop,” Imran said, adding that the protest would rather gain strength the closer it gets to the federal capital.

The PTI president has been leading public rallies to demand snap polls since being ousted by a common opposition. He said nothing could dissuade him from going ahead until the snap polls were called, adding that he would join the protest march in Rawalpindi in a few days. “I won’t back down as long as I’m alive,” he said.

The former prime minister said the ‘plan’ for his assassination was first formulated in September and ‘uncovered at a public gathering on September 24’.

“All eyes are on the supreme court now that the nation has lost faith in institutions,” Imran said, adding that “Pakistan is becoming a banana republic.”

“You [Supreme Court’s chief justice] must save the country. The nation has lost confidence in the institutions. You have to solve this problem because the country does not function without institutions.

The former prime minister said it is unimaginable in Western countries what is happening in Pakistan these days. “When will the law of the land grant protection,” Imran asked.

The PTI leader also said it was a miracle that so many people survived the attack.

Imran also hailed Ibtesam – the young man whose quick-wittedness saved the former prime minister – for his “heroic effort”. He also announced again that the party will “assume lifelong responsibility” for the children of the victim who lost his life in the attack.

“Our march will not stop,” Imran vowed, reiterating his commitment to the establishment of justice.

Continuing his criticism, the PTI chief said the senior officer was behind “what they did to us journalists and what they did to Arshad Sharif and what they did to Azam Swati” .

Earlier, a large number of PTI supporters gathered at the site where the former prime minister was attacked in Wazirabad.

The march was launched by PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He was flanked by other party leaders including Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed, also among those injured in the attack on Imran, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry among others.

The party had halted its march following the assassination attempt.

Addressing party supporters, Qureshi said Imran would address the march’s participants daily via video link and join them in Rawalpindi, before announcing that the party leader would address the crowd under little.

“Those who attacked the PTI government out of conspiracy thought that the party would be dismantled when it was out of power,” he said, adding that the rally in Wazirabad was proof that the people were with the PTI and than the ground party”.

Believing it was the work of nature, he pointed out that “they” had tried to silence veteran journalist Arshad Sharif, but now his truth was clear. He added that “they” tried to torture Azam Swati, but Swati has now become “a symbol of courage across the country”.

“These ruthless cowards tried to kill Imran Khan, but today every house has become Imran Khan,” he said.

PTI ended sit-ins on the fourth day from main roads in Rawalpindi, removed obstacles and restored traffic to Murree Road, Airport, Swan Bridge and IJP Road.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Rawalpindi remained closed for the third day today despite district administrations ordering all educational institutions in Islamabad to remain open as all roads inside of the federal capital were open. The district administration also issued a notification regarding keeping educational institutions open.

