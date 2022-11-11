Reform of the Lords: we must expel the peers of Boris Johnson

WHEN there’s so much to get upset about, it’s hard to get upset about anything else.

Here, however, is Boris Johnson and his latest set of peerages.

On taking office in 2019, Johnson promised to carry out an overhaul of the British constitution with Lords’ reforms included. Always a man to hesitate to keep a promise, he instead turned the lords into his own palocracy. If his resignation list is given the green light, hell will have created over 100 new peers in total.

In the summer of 2020, in a showreel highlight of his premiership, Johnson presented peerages to his brother; Brexit provocateurs, including cricketer Ian Botham; his companion Charles Moore; and Russian city boy Evgeny Lebedev.

His new slate is equally illustrious: a Conservative mayoral candidate forced to resign as chairman of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee after he was caught hosting a lockdown party ; a conservative donor who may or may not have funded the Johnsons’ Mustique vacation; the journalist-turned-advisor who played this clever trick with the entertaining paint bus interview; Nadine Dorries and Alistair Jack.

Words are sometimes used so often that their meaning becomes diluted. Honor is one. New Year’s honors, birthday honors, resignation honors – remember that honor is specific: knowing or doing what is morally right.

Johnson’s leniency in handing out these high tariff favors again shows his complete lack of probity.

In another jab at democracy, appointed MPs are waiting to take their ermine after the next election so as not to trigger a by-election the Tories have little chance of winning.

As the late Foreign Secretary Robin Cook pointed out, Britain and Lesotho are the only two countries to have parliamentary seats reserved for hereditary chiefs.

The last time a hereditary Lib Dem peer was elected, after the death of Lord Avebury in 2016, it was a ballot cast by three other life peers voting for those who put their top hats on the ring. Unfortunately, the Earl of Carlisle failed to make the cut. Were unaware of the nuances of the campaign, but I wonder if the Earls’ lack of success in voting could be attributed to his family motto, which is confusingly deliciously vapid. It would be difficult to be inspired by a man whose inherited maxim is Volo non valeo.

Forgot your Latin? I want to, but I can’t.

If he weren’t so adept at breaking free from Scotland, Boris Johnson might have shot himself in the foot: these appointments do more to argue for the abolition of the Lords than anything the opposition could prepare.

It’s irrelevant, but let me turn to look directly at the camera here to say, let’s stop the ageism and sexism leveled at the nomination of No. 10 aide Charlotte Owen. Every mention of her name is accompanied by the fact that she is in her late twenties, always said in an accusatory manner.

An unnamed Tory MP reportedly described Johnson’s proposed new peers as bootlickers, bimbos and holiday entertainers on tropical islands.

Being a woman does not make a bimbo. And is it worse to be, say, 28 and block democracy than to be 78 and do the same thing? No.

Speaking of which, feminists get berated all day for not being intersectional enough or inclusive enough or kind enough. The rebuke tends to cease when it comes to including highly privileged women in the campaign for equality. And yet, we are missing a trick here.

It is true that there are seats in parliament reserved only for men, which is a scandal. Of the 92 hereditary peers left by Blair in the Lords (49 Tory, four Lib Dems, 4 Labour, the rest unaffiliated), all are men.

As women still cannot inherit titles under primogeniture laws, women cannot hold these hereditary seats. Gives us something else in common with Lesotho.

These guys keep a vote because their distant ancestors cradled past monarchs and pleased long dead prime ministers and we can’t get rid of them. One of them, Lord Baron Palmer, is recorded in Hansard as having spoken only 14 times since 1990 and one of those times was to suggest re-colonizing Zimbabwe. During a debate last year on food waste, he detailed his memory of consuming a perfectly edible cookie that was 20 years old. To be fair, I would like to know more about it.

Others are pulling their weight and yes, good work is being done in review and debate, but it’s a stopped clock of a system.

Tony Blair’s new Labor government swept away hereditary peers in 1999 and phased out aristocrats to replace them with life peers appointed by political parties.

Radical democratic reform of the House of Lords had been promised, but this never materialized. Worse still, the upper house has swelled to a bloated mass of around 800 peers, some of whom meddle in the legislative process and others who collect their fees but do little. It’s a tight competition to see which race is the worst.

Last year, a report by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy highlighted that 15 of the last 16 Tory treasurers had been appointed to the Lords. Each has donated at least 3 million to the party. Nominations are supposed to be overseen by a nominating committee, but when one of Johnson’s nominations – Peter Cruddas – was rejected in 2019, he defied the watchdog and created the peerage regardless.

With the House of Lords, we find ourselves in the bizarre situation of having 11 unelected millionaires – pundits such as bra boss Michelle Mone and Andrew Lloyd Webber – voting for tax credit cuts while winning over 300 just for showing up and voting.

You could go on and on. The House of Lords: sexist, elitist, corrupt, anachronistic.

Keir Starmer pioneered the idea of ​​House of Lords reform, taking a sharp line from Keir Hardie who promised the same in the early 1900s. This was a token of several Labor election manifestos and yet the party doesn’t seem to know how to do it, despite the number of reports suggesting easy reforms and solid solutions.

Uncertainty on the left and unwavering support on the right make pushing for reform a responsibility of the electorate, but even if we are able to, we seem reluctant. Honor is the moral thing, and the moral thing is to push for reform.

