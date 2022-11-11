Trump under fire from inside GOP after midterm





Former President Donald Trump greets guests during his election night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 8, 2022. (Josh Ritchie/The New York Times)

Donald Trump faced unusual public attacks from across the Republican Party on Wednesday after a string of midterm defeats by candidates he had hand-picked and backed, a show of weakness as he prepared to announce a third presidential campaign next week.

As the number of missed Republican opportunities plummeted, the rush to openly blame Trump was as immediate as it was startling.

Conservative allies slammed Trump on social media and cable news, questioning whether he should continue as party leader and pointing to his toxic political brand as the common thread woven through three lackluster consecutive election cycles.

Trump was seen as largely responsible for the Republicans’ disappointing end to Tuesday’s election as a number of candidates he had endorsed in competitive races were defeated, including gubernatorial and Senate candidates from Pennsylvania. and as governor of Michigan, New York and Wisconsin.

Republicans followed Donald Trump off a cliff, David Urban, a longtime Trump adviser with ties to Pennsylvania, said in an interview.

Former Rep. Peter King, RN.Y., a long-time Trump supporter, said: I firmly believe he should no longer be the face of the Republican Party, adding that the party cannot become a cult of personality .

The chorus of critics, which ran on Fox News and social media throughout the day, revealed that Trump was at his most politically vulnerable point since the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. .

Still, Trump has built a deep well of loyalty with Republican voters, and party officials have warned it’s too early to tell whether he will suffer lasting political damage beyond a flurry of bad headlines, or if a rival would emerge to challenge him. Trump has built a career on enduring political controversy, and Trump aides have insisted any suggestion of weakness is a media fabrication.

I am proud to support Donald Trump for president in 2024, Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., said in a statement. It’s time for Republicans to unite around America’s most popular Republican with a proven track record of conservative governance.

Senator-elect JD Vance, R-Ohio, a top Trump pick, said he believed Trump would be the nominee if he ran. Every year, the media writes Donald Trump’s political obituary. And every year there’s a quick reminder that Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party, he said. And Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said he supports Trump, who transformed our party.

Stefanik, Vance and Banks all provided statements after The New York Times sought comment from a Trump aide.

Publicly, Trump put the best face on the results, pointing to dozens of wins for his endorsed candidates in less competitive races.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News, he pointed to Vance, who picked up a convincing victory, and Herschel Walker, the former soccer star, who will face Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a runoff.

We had a huge success, why would anything change? Trump said when asked if he would delay his announcement.

But at home in Florida, Trump was privately blaming Fox News host Sean Hannity and casino mogul Steve Wynn for his support of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the defeated Pennsylvania Senate candidate. He included his wife, Melania, among those he complained of giving bad advice, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

Of the Republican operatives who have been open to working with another Trump presidential campaign, a handful said they were reconsidering. That could present a challenge for Trump, who has a handful of trusted advisers but almost no one yet for key aspects of a pending campaign.

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former White House press secretary and one of his longtime defenders, told Fox News on Wednesday that her former boss would have to wait for an announcement, at least until after the second round of the presidential election. Senate in Georgia.

He has to pause it, absolutely, McEnany said. If I advise a candidate, no one announces 2024 before December 6th.

Trump, however, has been teasing rallying crowds for weeks with hints of another presidential bid that was meant to capitalize on the momentum gained from what he repeatedly predicted would be a towering Republican victory in Tuesday’s election. It would allow him to claim credit for endorsing the winners, hosting dozens of rallies to showcase them, and, in a new spirit of benevolence, spending millions of dollars of his campaign cash on ads for support them.

Instead, the party has fared far worse than it had expected, although it remains within reach of control by one or both houses of Congress.

On Wednesday, Trump was reportedly furious with Hannity, who the former president often turns to for policy advice, and who was among several people who urged him to endorse Oz.

In Arizona, Kari Lake and Blake Masters, gubernatorial and Senate candidates respectively, had campaigned together as America First candidates carrying the Trumps banner. Both were late as the count continued in races too close to announce.

And in 36 House races that Cook Political Report called tossups, Trump endorsed just five Republicans. Each lost on Tuesday.

Almost every one of those Trump-endorsed candidates you see in competitive states has lost, Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, said on ABC Good Morning America on Wednesday. This is a huge loss for Trump. And, again, it shows that his political instincts are not about the party, they are not about the country, they are about it.

King said the results showed it was time for the party to move on, and he blamed Trump for shooting political allies.

His self-promotion and attacks on Republicans, including Ron DeSantis and Mitch McConnell, were largely responsible for Republicans not having a red wave, King said. We cannot let blind loyalty to Trump determine the fate of our party.

Scott Jennings, a longtime adviser to McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, pointed to exit polls that showed Trump was less popular than President Joe Biden. He said if Trump wanted to see a Republican elected president in 2024, he shouldn’t run.

Jennings suggested DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, and Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia as potential alternatives. He called on those Republicans to act urgently, pointing to the rapid political recovery of former presidents after his supporters rioted on Capitol Hill after Trump falsely told them his re-election victory had been stolen.

The void must be filled, Jennings said. After Jan. 6, the GOP balked and it quickly recovered. DeSantis can’t hesitate.

Adding to Trump’s long night on Tuesday, one of the few Republican midterm bright spots came in Florida, where DeSantis widely seen as the leading alternative to Trump in 2024 won re-election by the widest margin of any Republican. in the 24 years the party has controlled the governor’s office in Tallahassee.

The New York Post, one of Trump’s favorite publications, devoted its cover on Wednesday to an election night photo of the 44-year-old gubernatorial celebrating with his young family. Tabloid headline DeFuture turned his last name into a compliment just four days after Trump dismissed DeSantis as DeSanctimonious at a rally.

On Wednesday, Trump pointed out on his social media website, Truth Social, that he received more total votes in Florida during his 2020 presidential race than DeSantis won on Tuesday. Trump’s margin of victory, however, was only about a tenth the width.

It remains to be seen how enduring Trump’s criticism will prove, but immediately after the votes, some Republicans were poised to offer unusually blunt criticism of Trump.

Americans tend to support candidates who look forward, not backward, said Urban, Trump’s former adviser. If Trump could do that, people would be excited. But can he? If history is the judge, I don’t think it can and that’s a shame. He’s an incredibly gifted politician in many ways, but in other ways he just doesn’t get it.

Mike Cernovich, a conservative blogger and longtime Trump advocate, broke with his political ally on Wednesday, posting a series of messages to his 1 million Twitter followers in which he called midterms a kick of ass for Republicans, and suggested the only silver lining was that at least no one had to suck Trump anymore.

The country doesn’t care about the 2020 election, Cernovich wrote. Trump can’t move on, well. Goodbye.

