Turkey’s Erdogan continues to cripple offers from Sweden and Finland to join NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed lawmakers in Ankara last month. (Photo by Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin (CNSNews.com) Days after Sweden’s new prime minister returned from Ankara, his foreign minister has scheduled another visit as the Nordic country struggles to gain Turkey’s endorsement of its bid for the NATO.

Sweden is working diligently for a swift and transparent entry into NATO, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in Berlin on Thursday, announcing his intention to visit the Turkish capital.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week in a bid to persuade him to stop blocking Sweden’s entry into NATO.

All current allies must ratify new members, and Erdogan is using this requirement as leverage to press Sweden to act more forcefully against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorists, as well as supporters of the Turkish religious auto -exiled Fethullah Gulen based in the United States.

Kristersson sought to assure him that Sweden was cooperating.

My government was elected just weeks ago with a mandate to put law and order first, he said in a joint press conference with the Turkish leader. And that includes the fight against terrorism and terrorist organizations like the PKK in Sweden.

Erdogan acknowledged that Sweden has so far agreed to extradite four unnamed people, but said Turkey expected more.

It is crucial that Sweden extradites terrorists wanted by Turkey, including senior FETO official Bulent Kenes, Erdogan said. FETO is the Turkish state name for supporters of Gulen, whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Gulen denies any involvement.

Kenes, who had previously been imprisoned in Turkey for tweets deemed insulting to Erdogan, left the country following the attempted coup, as the state cracked down heavily on political and other opponents.

Kenes said on Wednesday that he was the subject of a Turkish extradition request and was awaiting a decision from Swedish courts on the matter.

I am not worried at all because I have always believed and still believe that Sweden obeys the rule of law, he told the Stockholm Center for Freedom in an interview. I hope Swedish laws will protect me.

Kristersson’s promises to Ankara have drawn criticism at home.

Amina Kakapavi, a Swedish lawmaker of Iranian-Kurdish origin, criticized Kristersson’s remarks and Billstrom’s previous promises that Sweden would distance itself from Syrian Kurdish group YPG.

(The United States and European countries view the YPG, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, as an important and effective ally in the campaign to defeat ISIS jihadists in Syria. Turkey views the group as terrorists , due to his affiliation with the PKK.)

Accusing Sweden of kneeling before Turkey and Erdogan, Kakapavi told the The evening newspaper newspaper that she was ashamed of being a Swedish citizen.

Birol Baskan, a nonresident fellow at the nonpartisan Middle East Institute, said a trilateral agreement signed between Turkey, Sweden and Finland over the summer created an opportunity to respond to the vexation of Ankara in the face of the EU’s tolerance towards the YPG.

In the agreement signed in Madrid, Stockholm and Helsinki agreed not to support terrorist organizations or affiliated and inspired groups, and to process pending extradition requests for suspected terrorists.

With its NATO candidacy, did Turkey get this valuable opportunity to raise and lobby on an issue it has always raised with the EU or NATO countries, Baskan said. This question concerns their relations with the YPG, which is, according to Turkey, the branch of the PKK in Syria.

Baskan said it remained to be seen what steps Sweden and Finland will take to distance themselves from the YPG, and whether Sweden will extradite those wanted by Erdogan.

Given their political systems, I don’t think Sweden or Finland can fully meet Turkey’s demands, he said.

next election

Amanda Paul, senior political analyst at the Brussels-based Center for European Policy, said while Turkey had legitimate security concerns, domestic politics also played a role.

Erdogan’s top priority is to be re-elected in the next presidential elections, she said. Foreign policy successes matter at a time when Turkey’s economy is collapsing.

Paul noted that under Swedish law it is impossible to extradite people who have already been granted political asylum, unless they have violated national laws.

Erdogan will not change his position, she said. Despite all the efforts of the new Swedish government to reassure Turkey, for Erdogan, words are not enough. He wants concrete actions that he can transform into popular support for his re-election.

Erdogan has made the subject a big issue at home, so it is unthinkable that he suddenly decides to give the no-commitment green light to their membership, she said. Thus, accession could still remain at an impasse for some time.

Turkey and Hungary are the only two of NATO’s 30 allies to have yet to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s bids to join the alliance. The two decided to end decades of military policy of non-alignment in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Like Turkey, Hungary uses the issue for independent political purposes.

Hungarian lawmakers on Wednesday postponed a vote on the issue until a decision by the European Union determines whether 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in funds earmarked for Hungary will be frozen. The decision depends on the bloc’s satisfaction that Viktor Orban’s government has responded to allegations of corruption.

Hungary’s opposition Momentum party has criticized the government for dragging its feet on the ratification, calling it an attempt to blackmail the EU into voting in favor on the funding issue. As EU members, Sweden and Finland will both vote on funding.

Orbans’ chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told lawmakers on Wednesday that the government had always supported ratifying NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, and that he wanted parliament to do so before the end of the year.

Finland and Sweden are our allies, and they can count on us, he said then added, “Just as we can always count on our allies, they can also count on us.