Bali locks down and prays as Indonesia tries to negotiate peace for Ukraine





However, it is the far more tenuous global security landscape that will likely dominate the agenda, even without Russian President Vladimir Putin showing up in person. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has positioned himself as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine. Credit:Bloomberg Widodo strove to remind attendees that the Group of 20 is a forum created to confront the most pressing global economic issues of the day, rather than an arena for back and forth over geopolitics and war. Indonesia is chairing the summit this year and its slogan is Recover Together, Recover Stronger, with a triple focus on global health and pandemic recovery, green energy and digital transformation. But from the moment Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, Widodos’ ambitions for the summit, and his hopes of using it to showcase his country as an emerging leading nation, risked being eclipsed. and even derailed by the conflict. Then Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained how difficult it would be to hold it all together when he said in March that sitting around a table in Bali with Putin would be a step too far. Indonesian special forces take part in a counter-terrorism security exercise as part of preparations for the G20 summit in Bali. Credit:PA His successor Anthony Albanese was more accommodating, not wanting to jeopardize the great Indonesian moment while his government favors relations with Southeast Asia, no more than with Jakarta. For Widodo, however, it has been a delicate balancing act. Not straying from Indonesia’s traditional neutrality, he has been criticized for not calling out Russia by its name for its aggression and for refusing to tear up Putin’s invitation to the G20. Positioning himself as a broker, he traveled to Moscow in July to see Putin, whom he calls his brother, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in July, encouraging them both to visit Bali. Loading Ultimately, neither will be there, but if Putin appears via video link on the big screen, he is expected to be involved in at least one of the leaders’ sessions virtually, he is sure to cause a stir. The Indonesian government has not specified which event Putin may attend. Next Tuesday’s first session will focus on food and energy security, two issues of growing concern in the wake of the Russian invasion and should draw the strongest condemnation of the war. Outside the main conference room of the Apurva Kempinski Hotel, the summit’s main venue, the great power rivalry between the United States and China will also be a feature, with the first face-to-face meeting between the president American Joe Biden and Beijing Xi Jinping, as well as a possible first meeting between Albanese and Xi. Overall, it presents itself as a weight program to accommodate turbulent times. But amid a growing likelihood of a global recession, there is still hope in Indonesia, chimerical as it is, that other pressing concerns will not be overlooked. Loading We should differentiate geopolitical issues from the substances discussed at G20 meetings, said Asra Virgianita, an international relations scholar at the University of Indonesia. We hope that geopolitics will not spoil the discussions. – with Distant Rompies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/bali-locks-down-and-prays-as-widodo-bids-to-broker-peace-for-ukraine-20221111-p5bxeo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos