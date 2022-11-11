China-US ‘red lines’ front and center ahead of Xi-Biden meeting





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters during a regular briefing in the Chinese capital on Thursday (November 10th) that China “attaches importance to the US proposal to hold a meeting between two heads of state in Bali”. “Currently, the two sides are maintaining communication in this regard,” Zhao said. He added that Taiwan remained “the core of China’s fundamental interests”. “We are willing to work with the US side to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, while resolutely upholding our own sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. declared. Xi’s attendance has yet to be confirmed by China’s Foreign Ministry, which normally announces travel plans shortly before they happen, but he is expected to attend. “I expect Xi Jinping to come to the G20 with confidence thanks to the renewed mandate he just received from the Chinese Communist Party,” said Drew Thompson, a visiting scholar at the National University of Singapore. Biden on Wednesday appeared to confirm a meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G20, saying he would assess Xi’s “red lines” to reduce the potential for conflict after rising tensions in Taiwan. However, experts do not expect any breakthrough in resolving long-term disputes. “The political differences between the United States and China run deep… A meeting on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting (is) not the place to resolve such strategic differences,” Thompson said. “There are definitely benefits to engagement, such as a better understanding of what each side expects of the other, which can hopefully reduce misunderstandings and avoid miscalculations.”

