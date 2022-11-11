Donald Trump’s post-midterm panic in full swing – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday morning to say he’s absolutely not crazy about midterms. Don’t believe the fake news media, he is a very stable genius who is not – we repeat, NOT – crazy.

“For those many people who are getting the false narrative from the corrupt media that I’m mad at Midterms, don’t believe it,” Trump wrote. “I’m not angry at all, I did a great job (I didn’t race!) and I’m very busy looking ahead. Don’t forget that I am a “stable genius”.

Following a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Habberman claiming that Trump privately ranted at advisers – including former first lady Melania Trump – for encouraging him to back Dr Mehmet Oz in his candidacy missed in the Senate, Trump responded with characteristic, extremely public rage.

They “had NOTHING to do with it,” Trump wrote. In a follow-up post, he apologized to his wife and favorite Fox News host, Sean Hannity, for “all the fake news and fictional stories…being dumped on you by reporters and organizations.” “who know these stories are not true.”

The former president has taken hits from all sides, including his own party, following a disappointing performance by Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The party, which predicted a red tide “elevator doors in the shiny” across the country, saw Democrats deliver their best showing as midterm incumbents in decades. Party insiders reacted with complete panic, as a source previously told Rolling Stone that the feeling that the GOP had “shit the bed” prevailed as the results came in.

Quarterbacks on Wednesday morning scrambled to come up with a plausible explanation for why things had gone so wrong, and many pointed the finger at Trump. The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an op-ed Thursday morning under a headline calling Trump “the Republican Party’s biggest loser.” Various other notable conservative publications have published analysis calling for an end to unquestioned deference to Trump within the party.

Some conservative commentators are now calling for the GOP crown to pass to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who along with Republicans across the state has dominated. On Fox, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called on her former boss to delay the scheduled Nov. 15 announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign. She also advised him to stay away from Georgia, where the Senate contest between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former Trump-endorsed NFL star Herschel Walker is heading to a second round.

Trump’s press secretary-turned-Fox host Kayleigh McEnany says Trump should pause his campaign statement until after a Georgia Senate runoff recommends he not campaign for Walker, but says DeSantis should. pic.twitter.com/bklkjUxqa1

— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 9, 2022

DeSantis’ performance and growing popularity did not go unnoticed by Trump. He hasn’t been so quietly spreading rumors and trying to dig up dirt on his potential rival and publicly snub him at rallies and events.

“If they win, I should get all the credit,” Trump said in an Election Day interview with NewsNation. “And if they lose, I shouldn’t be blamed at all. But it will probably be quite the opposite. It seems his prediction was, at least in part, correct.

