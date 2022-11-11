Boris Johnson tried to make Charlotte Owen the youngest pair ever, raising concerns





Ms Owen had previously worked as a parliamentary aide to Mr Johnson in his Westminster office. Previously, she had been an aide to two MPs – Jake Berry and Alok Sharma, who are both strong supporters of the former prime minister. Ms Owen graduated from York University in 2015 with a 2:1 in Politics and International Relations, before working as an intern at a public relations firm. She joined the Downing Street political unit last year and, according to official documents released in July this year, worked half the time for Mr Johnson and the rest for then-Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris . His salary was not disclosed, as it did not exceed the 70,000 threshold required for it to be made public. A Downing Street insider at the time did not recall Ms Owen working inside Number 10, but stressed that did not mean she was unimportant. The Telegraph understands that the resignation list has now been passed to the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac) for verification. Its members – led by Lord Bew, the chairman of the committees – would be deeply impressed by Mr Johnson’s nomination of Ms Owen, but are powerless to prevent it. The commission is understood to be concerned about the relative youth of the individuals, given that these are life peerages and Ms Owens appears to be inexperienced. The commission is frustrated that its powers are limited because the watchdog can only review life peers for standards of propriety, rather than adequacy. Watchdog “increasingly uncomfortable” on its limits In an open letter, sent in October to party leaders and to Liz Truss, Mr Sunaks’ predecessor in Downing Street, Lord Bew said: The commission is increasingly uneasy about the limits of its role . In the letter, Lord Bew sought to remind party leaders to carefully consider the seven principles of public life when finalizing their lists of names to submit to the commission for vetting. Ms Owen’s appointment has, according to The Telegraph, raised serious concerns that the watchdogs’ tenure is too limited, preventing it from assessing the suitability of political appointments. A spokesperson for Holac said the commission did not comment on the individual nominations, adding: We play no role in the suitability of the nominations. We only look at propriety. Although Ms Owen is the youngest and least experienced person on the list, there is further controversy over the choice of four MPs close to Mr Johnson who have been asked to postpone their appointment until the next general election, so avoid potentially damaging by-elections. MPs include Mr Sharma, for whom Ms Owen had previously worked, as well as Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alister Jack. Other Downing Street aides who have been nominated for the peerages are Dan Rosenfield, Mr Johnson’s former chief of staff, and Ben Gascoigne, the deputy chief of staff.

