Trump denounces DeSantis in lengthy statement for playing games with 2024 buzz





Less than 48 hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won re-election in a landslide on a far worse-than-expected night for Republicans, his former political benefactor Donald Trump has ended their cold war by dropping a bomb.

In an official statement released late Thursday, Trump called the governor ungrateful and mean, and accused him of playing games with his potential 2024 presidential race.

The angry, far-reaching post shows in stark terms how a frustrated Trump sees DeSantis as a rival for the Republican presidential nomination, even though DeSantis has avoided criticizing Trump publicly. If the tension between the two men wasn’t evident enough before, it will be hard for DeSantis and Trump advisers to deny now.

The statement revives 2018, when DeSantis first won the gubernatorial race largely on the back of Trump’s endorsement.

Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017 he was politically dead losing in a landslide to a really good agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam who was stuffed with money and great polls reads part of the 475-word statement emailed. Putnam was DeSantis’ opponent in the Republican primary. When I approved it, it was like, to use a bad word, a nuclear weapon had gone off.

DeSantis’ re-election campaign did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Trump also claimed that DeSantis would have lost to 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, whom he disparages as Crack Head had it not been for his intervention as president. He said: when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County…I dispatched the FBI and U.S. prosecutors, and the theft of ballots was immediately terminated.

There is no evidence to suggest that this allegation of attempted voter fraud is true.

And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! The Fake News asks him if he’ll run if President Trump runs, and he says: I’m just focused on the gubernatorial race, not looking ahead. said Trump’s statement. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.

Trump’s statement complained that the conservative media was everything to DeSantis. In the statement, he resurrected one of his most memorable nicknames from the 2016 GOP primary battle for president against the former Florida governor, who also ran against him for president.

The Wall Street Journal worshiped Low Energy Jeb Bush, and a succession of others as they quickly disappeared from view, eventually lining up with me after I easily knocked them out, one by one, Trump says. Were in exactly the same position now. They will keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end, we will win. Put America First and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Times writer Kirby Wilson contributed to this report.

