Turkey seeks breakthrough in Central Asia with distracted Russia – EURACTIV.com

Turkey will lead a summit of Central Asian countries on Friday (November 11), aimed at strengthening economic ties with the region’s resource-rich former Soviet states as Moscow is distracted by the war in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) summit in the historic city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

Erdogan has been campaigning for several years for closer cultural, linguistic and religious ties with several ex-Soviet countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February spooked Moscow’s neighbors in Central Asia and prompted Kazakhstan – geographically the region’s largest country – and Uzbekistan, the most populous, to seek alliances elsewhere. : both with China and also with Europe.

A sign of Ankara’s determination to establish itself here as Moscow focuses on Ukraine, this is Erdogan’s third trip to the region in less than two months.

The OTS group includes Azerbaijan – a Turkish-speaking former Soviet republic located in the Caucasus region bordering Turkey – as well as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia.

Turkmenistan, also in Central Asia, and EU member state Hungary are observer members of the group.

Last year, the group dropped its former name, the Turkish Council, in favor of the Organization of Turkish States.

The “failures” of Moscow

The group could expand further if isolated Turkmenistan becomes a full member – an expansion announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry but not confirmed by Ashgabat.

If Turkmenistan joins, the union created in 2009 will bring together all the countries of Central Asia speaking the languages ​​of the Turkish group.

“This community of Turkish states is beginning to take shape,” Bayram Balci, who teaches political science at Sciences Po in France, told AFP.

In Samarkand, residents said they viewed the Turkish-led summit positively.

“The people of Turkey are considered our brother nation. We have a lot in common…and we love this event,” said 18-year-old student Sevinch Zhurakulova.

Khadicha Murodova, a 22-year-old resident of Samarkand, said it was “very nice that these countries come and communicate with each other”.

Turkey’s efforts to build political alliances with the former Soviet Turkish states after the breakup of the USSR in 1991 have long been hampered by the lingering influence of Russia.

“From the beginning of this dream of creating a Turkish community, Russia’s weight and influence have been obstacles,” Balci said, pointing to Moscow’s strong economic and military ties in former Soviet states.

But the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, has given renewed impetus to Turkey’s quest for influence in the region. , helped by the weakened position of Moscow.

“Turkey is indirectly reaping the fruits of Russia’s failures and mistakes, which allow other countries to gain a foothold,” Balci said.

A “threat” to Moscow

For Andrei Grozin, Central Asia analyst at the Institute of CIS countries in Moscow, “any activity in Central Asia is perceived by Moscow, if not as a direct threat, at least as undesirable”.

But Turkey and Russia, cooperating closely despite disagreements in several geopolitical arenas, could find common ground to work together in Central Asia.

“Turkey’s and Russia’s interests in Central Asia are not fundamentally incompatible,” Grozin said, noting that Ankara does not have “as many resources as Moscow” anyway.

Balci said the Central Asian countries would choose from the alliances proposed by Moscow and Ankara, “taking what interests them and discarding what does not interest them”.

Turkey is also deepening its military ties with former Soviet states, including the sale of drones.

He also exercised his soft power by funding mosques in the region and allocating funds for schools and scholarships.

The International Trade Center (ITC), a Geneva-based agency attached to the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, reports that the volume of trade between Turkey and Central Asia in 2019 amounted to some 7 .3 billion.

This figure is far behind Central Asia’s trade volume with the European Union and Russia, which the ITC said was about $29 billion that year, and China.