Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, ‘Modi No Entry’ banners are back in Hyderabad





A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Telangana, flexible Modi No Entry banners appeared in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Hitec City areas of Hyderabad on Friday. A flexible banner that was seen at Nagarjuna circle near Panjagutta in Hyderabad read: Modi, no entry to Telangana. Reduce GST by 5% on handcrafted goods. It was reportedly set up by the Telangana Chenetha Youth Force.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Telangana, a banner was unfurled in #Hyderabadtargets #PMModimentioned, “Modi No Entry to Telangana”, “Stand back 5% #GST on Handloom products. #GSTonHandloom #Telangana#Arts and crafts #attach #banner pic.twitter.com/MMX0vZ2ELx Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 10, 2022 Prime Minister Modi is visiting Telangana on November 12 to officially inaugurate the relaunch of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (RFCL) plant in Ramagundam. He is about to hold a public meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, NTPC, Ramagundam. The Prime Minister will also dedicate a new railway line and lay the foundation stone for three motorway projects. The Telangana government and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took up arms against the Center and one of the major issues among them was the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on looms. Recently, thousands of postcards were sent by manual workers to the prime minister from the state capital as part of the campaign. Ruling party leaders in the state have repeatedly raised the issue of hand weavers with the Center. A call to send hundreds of thousands of postcards to the Prime Minister was made by the Minister of State for Looms and Textiles, KT Rama Rao, who is also the incumbent Chairman of the TRS party. Recently, he started an online petition asking the Center to remove the GST on looms in the best interests of weavers. Also earlier, a veritable poster war broke out between TRS and BJP supporters when the latter held its National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad in July. Several #ByeByeModi posters and banners were seen across Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

