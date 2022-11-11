Indonesia sends a message about green vehicles





By PRIME SARMIENTO in Hong Kong and LEONARDUS JEGHO in Jakarta | DAILY CHINA | Updated: 2022-11-11 07:17

The G20 logo, as seen in Jakarta on Tuesday, is a common sight in Indonesia with the summit a week away. ADEK BERRY/AFP

The G20 summit will serve as a platform for Indonesia to showcase one of its most promising industries: the production of electric vehicles, or EVs. More than 6,000 electric vehicles, including buses, cars and motorbikes, will drive through the tourist island of Bali next week to take delegates to the summit. These vehicles have been made by major automakers with stakes in Indonesia’s electric vehicle industry, including China’s Wuling Motors, Japan’s Toyota Motor and South Korea’s Hyundai Motor. Indonesian utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara will operate charging stations for vehicles. Electric vehicles are now a “global trend” and are seen as an “energy transition strategy in many parts of the world”, according to Fabby Tumiwa, executive director of the Institute for Essential Services Reform, a think tank in Jakarta. Tumiwa said that by using green vehicles for the summit, Indonesia reaffirmed that sustainable energy transition is a priority of its G20 presidency, which includes major developed and emerging economies. Energetic transition Their use at the gathering of world leaders on Nov. 15-16 “will also signal that Indonesia is ready to (commit) to the energy transition,” Tumiwa said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been promoting the electric vehicle sector for years, with its development seen as a way to promote renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change. In 2019, Widodo issued a presidential decree granting tax breaks and other incentives to potential investors in the sector. Widodo has invited automakers to invest in Indonesia. In May, he met with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk to try to persuade the world’s largest electric vehicle maker to move to Indonesia. But Tesla is not the only automaker targeted by Indonesia. In March, Hyundai opened an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in West Java. Toyota plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupees ($1.73 billion) in Indonesia over the next five years to produce electric vehicles, while Mitsubishi Motors plans to invest about 10 trillion rupees over the next three next few years to produce hybrid and battery electric vehicles. In April, state-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation signed a $15 billion battery development project with China’s Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. Putra Adhiguna, an energy analyst, said Indonesia’s deployment of green vehicles for the G20 summit is “a good start, but current plans to push (the use of) electric vehicles onto the roads Indonesian companies will have to be more ambitious”. Idoan Marciano, a consultant in Jakarta, said the biggest obstacle to the development of electric vehicles is “the gap between the public’s willingness to pay and the average initial cost of electric vehicles”. He said China can help in this process, noting that Chinese electric vehicles “may be better suited to the Indonesian public” given their affordability. Contact the writers at [email protected] Leonardus Jegho is a freelance journalist for China Daily.

