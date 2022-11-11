The weaknesses that the Chinese military hides behind the all-powerful image of Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Central Military Commission Joint Operations Command Center (AFP/Xinhua)

Xi Jinping urged to modernize and improve chinese armybut the list of geopolitical challenges facing the Asian giant exceeds the ambitions of the regime leader to achieve the objectives set, which could reduce the risk of the outbreak of a conflict, provided that there is no miscalculations or unforeseeable crises.

This is how they explain it in Foreign Affairs Bonny Lin and Joel Wuthnow, scholars specializing in Asia and defense issues, who reviewed the steps the Chinese president has taken in Beijing’s new leadership to prioritize military development.

Xi didn’t just set the guidelines at the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress in late October. This week, he called on the country’s military to prepare for war at all times, given the increasingly volatile and uncertain security situation. He said this during a visit to the joint operations command center of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the body that controls the Chinese armed forces and which he chairs.

There, he requested that they devote their energies to developing combat ability, in addition to improving their ability to fight and win a war.

The facade of a confident and robust Xi hide deep anxiety, note the authors of the article. Xi’s insistence on Chinese military strength was actually an admission of weakness: China still can’t beat its rivals, and Beijing knows it.

Beijing’s security review shows there are more threats than it can contain. The majority come from the United States and the most palpable is the situation in Taiwan, but the disputes with several of its neighbors are also important, as well as the internal tensions by which it subjects the population to strict socio-political control.

Even less, we are still worried about a chain war, led by a possible conflict in Taiwan which generates other contingencies. Beijing is not confident in its ability to successfully use large-scale force against Taiwan, and is likely even less confident in its ability to simultaneously manage a war with Taiwan and any subsequent conflict in the chain.sharp.

The milestones that the Chinese regime has set for its modernization are three: enhanced capabilities by 2027, full modernization by 2035, and world-class status (on par with the United States) by 2049, the centenary of the founding of the Republic. popular.

But Lin and Wuthnow point out that the language used at the Party Congress shows that Beijing will, by then, more willing to use their armed forces for political purposes. One example is the unprecedented military exercise that was conducted in Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. Beijing will want to show its power status to intimidate its regional rivals and show its displeasure.

To cope with modernization, Xi explained that prioritizing security over economic development, giving huge resources to the military, which can generate social discontent in a population that demands that growth be translated into The well-being. But if Xi wants to succeed in the development of the Armed Forces, he must ensure their access to advanced technologies and increase their autonomy in the face of possible retaliation from Washington, which would force him to invest even more in the sector.

Lin and Wuthnow also pointed to another weakness of the People’s Liberation Army: its lack of combat experience. The country has not been at war since 1979 and lacks experience in modern joint operations. This is why he attaches so much importance to military exercises. But Xi is also trying to offset the scenario with moves in the military domes.

While most promotions were explained in terms of loyalty to the president, Xi also valued military experience. Within the Central Military Commission, he was promoted Zhang Youxiadespite his retirement age: he is one of the few PLA generals to have participated in the Sino-Vietnamese war of 1979. And he was doubly promoted He Weidong, who led Eastern Theater Command off Taiwan and was a land force commander in Western Theater Command

But this would not be enough to consider that the Central Military Commission is prepared and updated. Senior brass will face a steep learning curve if the PLA is to engage in major joint military operations on China’s periphery, the authors warned.

In this way, he considers that the nominations do not presage an impending war or an upcoming invasion of Taiwan. Either way, they warn that China could become overconfident. If they see a well-coordinated execution in Taiwan, they might consider the military fit for other crises. And they stressed: This would be a miscalculation of colossal proportions and could very well precipitate the conflict to which the EPL continues to be helpless. For now, Xi seems to understand that China is not yet ready to be the military power it wants. But such caution and restraint may not last forever, especially if the loyalists Xi has surrounded himself with — including the military — are more willing to flatter their leader than honestly point out China’s shortcomings.

