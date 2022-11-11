This England: Boris Johnson is the best character | television





Making a fiction very close to the present is risky. the british series This England It recreates the first months of Boris Johnson after his electoral victory, at the end of 2019, and already in the first chapter the pandemic bursts like a blow from a club that we still did not want to revisit. The protagonist is seen through his hesitant handling of a serious crisis. This Sky production, of which the first two episodes (out of six) were broadcast Movistar Plus+, It has a certain air of theatrical documentary. With two parallel plots, that of the Prime Minister and that of the coronavirus which is collapsing hospitals. So far, neither is working. An insoluble problem: we know the end and those who made the series do not. That Johnson would leave Downing Street humiliated (here there is no trace of his banned parties) and that, already vaccinated, we would learn to live with covid (this was filmed in shock). More problems: Seen as a character, the real Johnson is unbeatable. Here he is embodied by a prestigious actor and filmmaker, the Irishman Kenneth Branagh. He tries hard, but he doesn’t quite convince. It doesn’t help that he appears to be wearing a mask in an attempt to characterize him. Or that the attention is scattered between the political frenzy, his personal life (his older children don’t answer the phone, he is expecting another child from his young partner Carrie Symonds, he finishes a book about Shakespeare) and the terrible virus that traveled from Wuhan, entered Europe through Italy and wreaked havoc. The portrait, at least at the beginning of the series, is neither critical of someone so critical nor helps to understand his charisma, which he has. And the secondary roles that will play are not exploited. Rishi Sunak, then chief economy officer and now prime minister, keeps a low profile, a technocrat, in Cabinet debates. Above all, a character as sinister as it is interesting is spoiled: Dominic Cummings, the adviser who rules over everyone instead of whispering in the ear of the chief. There is much better fiction about him: Brexit: the uncivil war, from HBO, where Benedict Cumberbatch embroiders it. With The crown, Netflix, there is no possible comparison. Others knew how to accurately recount the politics of the recent past and even the present. You can follow EL PAS TELEVISION on Twitter the apuntarte here to receive our weekly newsletter. Receive the TV bulletin All the news from the channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analyses, as well as recommendations and reviews from our journalists APNTATE Subscribe to continue reading read without limit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elpais.com/television/2022-11-11/this-england-boris-johnson-es-mejor-personaje.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos