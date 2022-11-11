Gaziray commuter service in Turkey now open to passengers





THE 25.5 km commuter rail corridor from Gaziray to the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep was opened to passengers on November 5 in the presence of the country’s President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Also present was the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr. Adil Karaismaillu, who said that Gaziray was one of the most important projects of our ministry, and that it was implemented with an investment of approximately 10 billion Turkish Liras (US$539.6 million) to make the railway line through the city suitable for both the urban commuter rail system and high-speed operation. Developed as a joint venture by Turkish Railways Infrastructure Manager (TCDD) and Gazianteps City Council as part of a modernization and electrification program of the original Mersin – Adana single-track railway – Osmaniye – Gaziantep, the new commuter service operates on two tracks laid along a dual-track rapid mainline used by intercity and long-distance trains. The new four-lane section connects Talca to the southeast of the city and Bapnar to the north. The line is part of the Gaziray project, whose construction work started in March 2016 and was undertaken in several batches by local contractors Kolin, Kalyon and BS Uluslarsi Mhendislik. The project consisted of reconstructing a 5.4 km section of railway line through the city center on a new underground route using a cut-and-cover tunnel construction method. The project also included the construction of 16 new stations for Gaziray suburban services, four of which are underground. The project also required the drilling of a tunnel totaling 5 km and the construction of eight bridges and 10 underpasses, the design work of which was undertaken by Inpro Engineering Consultancy, based in Ankara. The electrification and signaling works were undertaken by Elsitel Elektromekanik naat, also an Ankara-based company. In early 2021, Turkish state-owned automaker Trasa won a 47 million contract to supply the eight four-car aluminum-bodied EMUs for the Gaziray commuter service. They can travel up to 120 km/h and each have a capacity of 1000 passengers. The Gaziray name, originally applied to the city’s light rail lines but now transferred to new commuter rail services, is part of the Gaziantep name and marries it with the Turkish word ray, which means rail. The line is the fourth suburban rail network in Turkey after Izmirs Izban, Istanbuls Marmaray and the capital Ankaras Bakentray. Speaking at Gaziray’s opening ceremony, Erdoan hailed the new service as a historic investment and said it was worth the difficulties encountered in the process of setting it up in the city. He also announced that the new service that citizens have been eagerly awaiting will be free to travel until the New Year. Karaismaillu added that the reconstruction of the country’s main network would see, within four years, high-speed trains operating from Kapkule to the Bulgarian border via Istanbul, Ankara and Mersin to Gaziantep and that the reconstruction of the Mersin – Gaziantep corridor should be completed by the end of 2025. . For detailed data on commuter rail projects around the world, subscribe to IRJ Pro.

