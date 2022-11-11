Politics
ASEAN summit begins with Myanmar likely to dominate agenda; little progress expected
PHNOM PENH – Leaders of Southeast Asian nations began an annual summit on Friday that is likely to be dominated by escalating violence and political stalemate in Myanmar, with increasingly frustrated members of the group who are struggling to get the country’s junta to comply with an agreed peace plan.
Several representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have criticized Myanmar’s military rulers for failing to implement a peace plan jointly agreed to last year, which includes an end to hostilities. and granting access to a special envoy and assistance.
Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN host Hun Sen addressed Friday’s opening ceremony with a call for vigilance and wisdom in these times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.
We are now at the most uncertain moment; the lives of millions of people in our region depend on our wisdom and foresight, Hun Sen said.
ASEAN, which has banned junta leaders from meeting since last year, last week reiterated its commitment to the so-called five-point peace consensus, but some members pushed for a stronger stance. closed.
Leaders from the other nine bloc countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – attended the meeting in Phnom Penh.
US President Joe Biden will join the meeting on Saturday, as will Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, will also be present.
Political, social and economic chaos has gripped Myanmar since the military toppled an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi last year, carried out a deadly crackdown on dissent and unraveled years of attempted reform towards democracy.
Indonesia’s foreign minister told Reuters last week that the junta, not ASEAN, was solely responsible for the lack of progress on the peace plan and that recommendations would be made to leaders to strengthen its implementation. work.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a meeting with Hun Sen on Thursday agreed that there needs to be patience in the face of the crisis, we can still do more in terms of engaging with Myanmar, according to a Facebook post by the President’s press secretary.
The junta has blamed the lack of progress on the pandemic and the obstruction of armed resistance movements it calls terrorists.
James Crabtree, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia, said ASEAN was struggling to deal with internal divisions over Myanmar and other issues.
Whether it’s Cambodia as president now or Indonesia next year, these divisions are not going to go away, and it will likely continue to limit the blocs’ ability to pressure the junta in Myanmar or respond intelligently to the growing competition from great powers, he said.
LITTLE PROGRESS EXPECTED
The bloc, which has a long tradition of non-interference in members’ sovereign affairs, ruled out Western-style sanctions on Myanmar or its expulsion from the 10-member group, while condemning the increasingly violent actions of the junta such as the executions of pro-democracy activists and an airstrike that killed at least 50 people.
A Western diplomat who will attend the meeting said that while the bloc may try to make Myanmar’s peace plan more action-oriented, little progress is expected.
Officials expect a number of summits in the region over the next seven days to be challenging, with discussions also expected to include the war in Ukraine, the climate and regional tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea. G20 leaders are meeting in Bali next week and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will be held in Bangkok afterwards. The most important issues in the region and on the world stage right now will be addressed, the top US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, told reporters on Thursday.
