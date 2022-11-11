Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates eco-friendly Terminal 2 at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport | Aviation news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore. The swanky new terminal at Bengaluru International Airport was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as check-in and immigration counters will double, helping people immensely. Terminal 2 will be able to accommodate around 5 to 6 crores of passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crores per year. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bangalore and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk through the garden”.

Passengers will travel through more than 10,000 square meters of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. These gardens were created in India using indigenous technology. This airport has already set a benchmark for sustainability with the use of 100% renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

All arrivals have been scheduled on the ground floor while departures will be on the first floor. “The airport has already set a benchmark for sustainability with 100% renewable energy use across the campus. Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles incorporated into the design.” said the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Based on sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum by the US GBC (Green Building Council) before the start of operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the artwork commissioned for Terminal 2. The artwork reflects the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos,” the PMO added.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 was influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a Garden, Sustainability, Technology, and Art and Culture. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi flagged Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in Bangalore.

With PTI inputs