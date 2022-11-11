Imran Khan’s sons Suleman and Qasim visit him in Lahore after shooting





Imran Khan’s two sons visited him in Lahore on Thursday, days after the former Pakistani prime minister was shot dead during a rally in Wazirabad, local media reported.

Suleman Khan (25) and Qasim Khan (23), who live in the UK with their mother Jemima Goldsmith, arrived at Lahore airport where they were received by Punjab minister and Pakistani leader Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) Mian Aslam Iqbal, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

The report says this is their first visit to the country since 2016.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was shot in the leg after two gunmen shot him during the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march against the Shehbaz Sharif government. One person was killed and 10 injured in the incident which occurred in Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province in Pakistan. Khan was hospitalized soon after and underwent surgery at his hospital, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore.

The PTI Chairman is currently recovering at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where he met his sons.

Although Khan has been married three times, he shares a cordial bond with his first wife Jemima, an English screenwriter and film producer. When news of Khan’s shooting emerged, Jemima wrote on Twitter: “The news we dread, thank God, is good. And thanks from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter.

Khan opened up about their relationship on the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show earlier this week. He said it took him two hours to drive to hospital after he was shot. “As soon as I got there I spoke to my sons and of course I spoke to my wife [Jemima]. My wife was remarkable. She was rather relieved that I was saved. But my boys were worried and I hope to see them again soon,” he said.

I first reached SKMCH then spoke to my sons and [email protected] on @PiersUncensored pic.twitter.com/Nlv5LhbCNv

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022

Khan said that although Suleman wanted him to leave politics, he had no intention of doing so. “My sons, when they were younger…I’m talking about my eldest son, he was very sensitive. So when they were around 8-9 years old, my eldest son worried a lot. He always wanted me out of politics. But I think we human beings have a responsibility to society,” Khan said.

“My eldest son always wanted me out of politics…

“But I think we human beings have a responsibility to society.”

Imran Khan has no intention of leaving public life after being shot last [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/sF1cpD9O15

Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 10, 2022

The long ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march was restarted from Wazirabad on Thursday and Khan is expected to join the protest within two weeks after recovering.

Khan said nothing could dissuade him from going ahead until the snap polls were called, adding that he would join the protest march in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, in a few days.

