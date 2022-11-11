G20 summit: Joe Biden to meet Xi Jinping in Bali amid growing tensions over trade, Taiwan

The White House announced Thursday (November 10) that US President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia on November 14.

The meeting will take place amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with some political analysts speculating that a conflict between the two superpowers on the island is more imminent than ever. Some claims have even been made that China could invade as early as this year or next.

Biden said Wednesday he would make no concessions to Xi and was focused on determining red lines on conflicting interests. I said [Beijing] I seek competition, not conflict, Biden said.

The meeting comes amid deeply strained China-US ties, particularly after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its territory.

READ ALSO | Annual consumer inflation in the United States fell to 7.7% in October

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, “Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication.”

She also added that the leaders will talk about how to “manage competition responsibly and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges.”

In October, the United States took unprecedented steps to limit the sale of advanced computer chips to China in an effort to cut off the supply of critical technologies that can be used in advanced computing and weapons manufacturing.

It was Washington’s biggest action against Beijing on technology exports in decades, escalating a trade battle between the world’s two most powerful economies.

WATCH | Biden on the world stage after midterms: US president to attend COP27, G20 and ASEAN summit

Meanwhile, a senior administration official said Thursday that Biden hoped to build a “floor” for relations with China during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

The official added that the US president would be honest about his concerns about trade, Taiwan and human rights.

Currently, China-US relations are going through a difficult period, which was further aggravated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its territory.

After Pelosi, several other American diplomats have also visited the island, stoking tensions between China and the United States. China even claimed that if necessary, it would use force to unite the two territories.

China says Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will challenge a Chinese nation’s politics by pushing for formal independence, a red line for the nation.

Beijing maintains that its approach to Taiwan has not changed, but its actions towards the island have become more overt. At its recently concluded congress, the Communist Party for the first time enshrined its opposition to Taiwan independence in its constitution.

READ ALSO | Chinese authorities destroy counterfeits worth $69 million

What will happen if China attacks Taiwan?

With the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, the world has already seen how a military conflict between two nations causes huge problems on a global scale. The same goes for China and Taiwan (in case that happens).

Should China invade Taiwan, it would have a massive impact on global supply chains, as the island is a major supplier of semiconductors, a key component of almost all modern electronic devices.

It would also incite Western fury, lead to China’s isolation, and bring Beijing and Washington closer than ever to direct military conflict. It will also end Taiwan’s hard-won democratic freedoms.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.