Imran Khan admits that ties with the Pakistani army chief were strained. here’s why





Islamabad- Imran Khan said his relationship with Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa collapsed after differences emerged over the appointment of the chief minister of Punjab province, reports the media on Thursday.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, who is recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt last week, announced the resumption of the long march on Tuesday, but later his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, changed the decision. and postponed it to Thursday.

“I always imagined that because the army is so powerful and organized, when I try to establish the rule of law in the country, it will play an important role,” Khan said in an interview with the newspaper. dawn.

When asked when everything started to go wrong between him and the mighty Pakistani military, Khan said his government’s failure to convict those he accused of corruption was the first sign.

The second, he said, was the choice of the chief minister of Punjab.

“The army chief wanted me to have Aleem Khan [as CM Punjab] and I wouldn’t. Because not only were there charges against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but he had occupied and sold millions worth of government land,” the PTI chief said.

Asked why he included Khan in his party if he suspected wrongdoing, Khan said: “We always thought it was just allegations. And he defended himself. But when I asked the vice president of the Lahore Development Authority [about Aleem], he showed me on a map how he occupied government land. It was towards the end of my second year and the beginning of my third year of government. Khan was unequivocal that until General Bajwa asked him to make Khan Chief Minister of Punjab, all was well.

“They were organised, you could get their help, we were on the same page when it came to foreign policy. It was just in the last six months, the issue of making deals with these crooks as they should be behind bars…” To underscore his point about the army’s influence on accountability cases, he said: “The army was chasing these people before I came to power. preceded my government. The Nawaz Sharif case, the Avenfield case…he wouldn’t have been convicted if the army hadn’t provided the two brigadiers in the JITs – that was before me. Khan suppressed the allegations that the 2018 election was rigged, insisting he came to power because of his popularity and not because he was a ‘darling of the military.’ supported in the 2018 elections. I believe we won freely and fairly,” said he added.

General Bajwa, 61, is due to retire on November 29 after being granted a three-year extension when Khan was prime minister.

Khan has been at odds with the military for months after he was ousted as prime minister in April.

Khan, who was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday, claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to kill him. murder in the same way as former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011. by a religious extremist.

The mighty military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

Khan repeated the names of three people for their alleged involvement in the attack.

He urged his supporters to continue protests across the country until all three step down.

Pakistan’s military on Saturday dismissed as “baseless and irresponsible” allegations by Khan that one of his senior officers was among those involved in the plot to kill him.

When Khan was in power, the opposition accused him of trying to bring in an army chief of his choosing who could support his alleged agenda of victimizing opposition leaders.

Since he lost power in April this year the equation has changed and now Khan says the coalition government wants to install an army chief of their choice to protect looted wealth and steal the general election.

Last week, Khan admitted he had proposed an extension of army chief Bajwa’s term in March amid the opposition’s bid to overthrow his government.

Khan also dismissed as “false” claims by Prime Minister Sharif that the opposition leader sent him a message expressing his desire to have a consultation on the appointment of the army chief and the elections.

Prime Minister Sharif said he had categorically rejected a proposal by his predecessor on the appointment of a successor to army chief General Bajwa.

Since being ousted from power in April, the cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly claimed the no-confidence motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy”.

Khan has since launched a political blitz calling for snap elections.

He was leading a protest march against the government to urge it to hold early elections when he was injured in the assassination attempt.

