REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE HM.4.6/639/SET.M.ECON.3/11/2022 40th ASEAN Summit Plenary: President Joko Widodo stresses importance of maximum efforts by ASEAN countries to maintain unity and centrality Phnom Penh, November 11, 2022 After leading the Indonesian delegation to the meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council on the first and second days, on the third day Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto again accompanied President Joko Widodo on his attended the 40th ASEAN Summit Plenary Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Friday (11/11). The high-level conference organized by ASEAN members or also known as the ASEAN Summit is held regularly every year in ASEAN member countries. The ASEAN Summit itself is a summit between the leaders of ASEAN member countries. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo underlined the importance of maximum efforts by ASEAN countries to maintain the unity and centrality of ASEAN. Meanwhile, ASEAN also faces two very daunting challenges, namely to navigate the increasingly acute great power rivalry and how to ensure that ASEAN remains relevant and consistent with the ASEAN Charter, and solves the crisis in Myanmar. “All of these challenges can only be met if ASEAN is united and strong. The question is, have each of us done our best to maintain ASEAN’s unity and centrality?” I don’t want ASEAN unity and centrality to be just an empty mantra,” President Joko Widodo said. President Joko Widodo also stressed that ASEAN leaders must interpret it concretely, because ASEAN’s credibility and relevance depend on ASEAN unity and centrality. President Joko Widodo raised three important points during the plenary session, namely encouraging the implementation of the ASEAN Charter in its entirety, encouraging the strengthening of the capacity and effectiveness of ASEAN institutions and enhancing ASEAN’s role in achieving a resilient region. At the end of his introduction, President Joko Widodo called on ASEAN leaders to prove to the people of ASEAN and the world that ASEAN Questions and relevant. “To remain an anchor for regional stability and to remain the center of regional and global growth. ASEAN Questions, epicenter of growth“, concluded President Joko Widodo. With this in mind, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said that issues related to food, energy, health and finance are priority issues discussed in the ASEAN Economic Community Council by through the organization. ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACFR). Going forward, the scope of the framework will be expanded to keep it relevant to addressing global challenges. Indonesia will implement initiatives related to food security, energy and financial stability as part of the economic priorities of Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2023. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno were also present to accompany President Joko Widodo to the session plenary of the 40th ASEAN summit. . (dep7/ltg/fsr/hls) *** Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs

