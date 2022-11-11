PM inaugurates Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which was built at a cost of around Rs. 5,000 crores. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to statues of poet saint Sri Kanaka Dasa as well as Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha. He also flagged Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR station. It is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India. Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met people as he received a warm welcome in Bangalore today. pic.twitter.com/JcyakHVGWG — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022 After the inauguration of Bangalore Airport Terminal 2, the Prime Minister unveiled the 108-meter-long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. The bronze statue was built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city of Bengaluru. Conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of the famous Statue of Unity, 98 tons of bronze and 120 tons of steel were used to craft this statue, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the ‘Statue of Prosperity’, the 108ft bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bangalore (Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/75WLwM4MrY — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022 Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 The Prime Minister inaugurated Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore. The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per year, from the current capacity of around 2.5 crore. According to a PMO statement, Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk through the garden”. Passengers will pass through more than 10,000 m² of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. “The airport has already set a benchmark for sustainability with 100% renewable energy use on campus. Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on sustainability initiatives , Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum by the US GBC (Green Building Council) prior to the start of operations,” the PMO statement read. all artworks commissioned for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos,” he added. According to the Centre, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 was influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a Garden, Sustainability, Technology, and Art and Culture. All these facets present the T2 as a terminal that is both modern and anchored in nature and offers a memorable “destination” experience to all travellers. READ ALSO | Bangalore: PM Modi leaves Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train – 5 points Prime Minister Modi’s visit to four southern states Prime Minister Modi is visiting four southern states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and Saturday. After his various programs in Karnataka, the Prime Minister will attend the 36th Convocation Ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu around 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh around 10:30 am. He will also visit the RFCL factory in Ramagundam, Telangana at 3:30 p.m. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects in Ramagundam around 4:15 p.m.

