Politics
From two PMs to three senior secretaries, the 147 government resignations and dismissals this year
The scale of the unrest in Whitehall has been laid bare by figures showing 147 members of government have resigned or been sacked since the start of the year.
Massive resignations in protest against Boris Johnson and sweeping reshuffles by his successors have led to an unprecedented number of departures of ministers and their parliamentary aides.
Analysis by I Figures from the Library of the House of Commons show that 32 cabinet ministers have resigned or been sacked in 2022, not including those who have been demoted or moved laterally.
Apart from the two reshuffles made when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak first entered Downing Street, there have been 70 government resignations or sackings.
Most notable of these ad hoc departures were Sir Gavin Williamson over bullying allegations this week, Suella Braverman as Home Secretary in the final days of Ms Trusss’ government, only to be reinstated by Mr Sunak, and Kwasi Kwartengs is stepping down as chancellor over his catastrophic mini-budget.
The 147 resignations and layoffs equal one for almost two days of 2022 so far.
To put that figure into context, at any one time there are around 185 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries, also known as ministerial bag-bearers, on the government payroll in the Commons and Lords.
The number includes ministers who left government altogether rather than those who were demoted or transferred to another ministry, but also takes into account people who left and later returned under a new prime minister.
Some of the departures represent the same role, including the resignation of two prime ministers, Mr Johnson on September 6 and Ms Truss on October 25, and three upgrade secretaries Michael Gove, who was sacked by Mr Johnson on July 6 , his replacement Greg Clark, who left under Ms Truss, and his successor Simon Clarke, who was sacked by Mr Sunak on October 25, to be replaced by Mr Gove in his old post, leading to criticism of a government revolving door.
The first resignation of 2022 came on January 24, when Lord Agnew quit as Minister for Efficiency and Transformation due to the government’s failure to get a handle on the fight against covid fraud.
In some cases, the same people have left government more than once in 2022. Guy Opperman resigned as junior minister for work and pensions on July 7, as part of the massive walkout against Mr. Johnson, but he was reappointed the next day when the then PM agreed to step down.
Mr Opperman then left government for the second time on September 8, as Ms Truss carried out her first and only reshuffle as Prime Minister.
Many ministers are said to have received payments upon leaving, including 18,860 for each prime minister, 16,876 for each cabinet minister, 7,920 for a minister of state and 5,593 for a parliamentary undersecretary, while ministerial aides are not paid.
However, the payments do not apply if they come back to the government within three weeks, and some ministers, including Sir Gavin, have refused payment.
Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said: Britain deserves better than this revolving door of Tory chaos.
The British people are paying the price for 12 years of Tories, which have brought down the economy and deepened the cost of living crisis. Were just a few weeks in the premiership of Rishi Sunaks and he has already shown that he offers only the same failure and scandal.
It’s time for a general election and a fresh start with work.
