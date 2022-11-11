Russia says it will continue gas cooperation with Turkey and grain exports to G20 – Europe





Fri, November 11, 2022





Europe

Vladimir-Putin, Recep-Tayyip-Erdogan, cereals, Ukraine, Russia, Indonesia

Russia will announce a number of initiatives related to gas cooperation with Turkey and grain exports at a meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) countries in Indonesia next week, the ministry said on Thursday. Foreign Affairs. “A number of specific initiatives are planned, including the strengthening of gas cooperation with Turkey, (and) the organization of large grain and fertilizer shipments,” he said in a statement. President Vladimir Putin, who will not attend the summit in person, has proposed the idea of ​​creating what he calls a “gas hub” in Turkey, through which Russian gas shipments could be sold on the European market. The Foreign Ministry said it hoped the summit would help establish a “multipolar” world, a term Putin often uses to criticize what he sees as Western dominance in world affairs. Russia’s presence at the G20 meeting drew criticism from Western countries and Ukraine, which called for Putin to be banned from attending the summit. Russian and Indonesian officials said Thursday that Putin would not go in person but could join virtually. Instead, the Russian delegation in Bali will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



