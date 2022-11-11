Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan resume protest march after gun attack





ISLAMABAD

Thousands of supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed a protest march on the capital Islamabad on Thursday to push for a snap election a week after an assassination attempt on the opposition leader 70 interrupted the gathering.

The so-called True Freedom Movement started from Wazirabad, the same place in Punjab province where Khan was shot on November 3.

The populist politician turned cricket star was shot in the leg and is still recovering at his home in the provincial capital, Lahore. The shooting left a member of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) dead and 13 others injured.

Khan addressed the marchers virtually on Thursday and reiterated his claims that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer, an official with the spy agency run by the military, Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, had plotted to attack him to kill him. Khan again alleged that he had information within Pakistani intelligence agencies that a plot was underway to assassinate him.

I discovered the assassination plot against me nearly two months ago and began exposing it at my public rallies in September, Khan said. He offered no evidence and demanded that the three men resign to make way for an impartial investigation into the attempt on his life.

Both the Sharif government and the military dismissed the allegations as “baseless and irresponsible”.

Police immediately arrested the alleged shooter, who later, in an allegedly leaked video confession, said he acted alone.

Khan said in his speech on Thursday that subsequent provincial police investigations concluded there were two assailants, renewing his call for a high-level, impartial judicial inquiry into the incident.

Sharif has already written to the country’s chief justice to form a judicial commission to investigate the attack, saying the incident is being used to make false allegations, sow chaos and undermine institutions.

The United States and other countries were quick to denounce the attack on Khan, as well as the United Nations.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated that violence has no place in politics.

We are concerned about what has happened in Pakistan in recent days. All parties should never resort to violence, Price told reporters in Washington. They should express their disagreements peacefully, using the universal rights of free speech, freedom of assembly, but violence is never the answer, he noted.

The slow-moving PTI-led convoy, in vehicles and on foot, began its 270-kilometer journey from Lahore on October 28, making stops in major cities en route to Islamabad before being suspended following the shooting incident.

Khan has pledged to join what he calls his true freedom movement when the marchers, including women, reach the garrison town of Rawalpindi, adjacent to the Pakistani capital, in about two weeks. He called on his supporters across the country to join the main rally before it marches through Islamabad, where authorities have tightened security and deployed thousands of police to deter violence.

The former prime minister was removed from office by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April. Khan accused the United States of overthrowing his government in collusion with Pakistan’s powerful military and political opponents, without providing any evidence.

Washington and Islamabad deny any role in his removal.

The PTI protest march aims to force Sharif to announce snap elections in Pakistan. He dismissed the request as illegal, saying general elections would be held in October 2023, when the constitutional term of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, ends.

Khan’s popularity has grown since his ouster. He was able to mobilize tens of thousands of people at his anti-government rallies across Pakistan, enabling the PTI to sweep the recent by-elections to the National Assembly and legislature in Punjab.

