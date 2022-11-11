Southeast Asian leaders wrestle with the issue of violence in Myanmar





PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations struggled Friday to reach a consensus on how to pressure Myanmar to comply with a peace plan, with violence in the member state spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021.

The group has banned the leaders of Myanmar, also known as Burma, from participating in its high-level events, such as the ongoing summit in Phnom Penh, in a bid to pressure them into complying with the ASEAN’s five-point peace plan, so far with little effect.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country assumes ASEAN’s rotating presidency after Cambodia, told reporters on the sidelines of the summit that he had offered to extend the ban on Myanmar’s political representatives beyond the summit. and from the meeting of foreign ministers to other events, which human rights groups have called for. . Indonesia is deeply disappointed with the worsening situation in Myanmar, he said. We must not let the situation in Myanmar define ASEAN. ASEAN plan calls for immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between all parties, mediation by ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and visit to Myanmar of the special envoy to meet with all the parties. The Myanmar government initially accepted the plan but made little effort to implement it. Under the current political representation ban, Myanmar has been allowed to send non-political representatives to high-level events, but has refused. Talks between fellow ASEAN members Cambodia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei on how to pressure Myanmar to consistent with the five-point plan have been underway in Phnom Penh since the middle of the week. Singapore and Malaysia, and at times Brunei, have backed Indonesia’s calls for tougher measures against Myanmar, according to a diplomat with access to the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door meetings. The group has decided not to suspend Myanmar from ASEAN, at least for now. Thailand, backed by Cambodia and Laos, pushed back on the Indonesian proposal, arguing that extending the performance ban would amount to a de facto suspension, the diplomat said. The situation has been a paramount issue for ASEAN, and Widodo stressed the importance of reaching an agreement. The situation in Myanmar should not hold ASEAN hostage, he said. At the official opening ceremony on Friday, Cambodia’s prime minister broadly warned fellow Southeast Asian leaders against complacency, saying that while economies are gradually recovering as the COVID-19 pandemic 19 is decreasing, there is still much to do.

Prime Minister Hun Sen warned that the region currently finds itself at its most uncertain moment as it seeks to promote peace, security and sustainable growth. Although he spoke broadly about the strategic challenges we all face, he did not delve into the details during his opening speech. We are now enjoying the fruits of our efforts and heading towards sustainable growth, he said. We must always be vigilant as the current socio-economic situation in ASEAN as well as worldwide remains fragile and divided. He said the theme of the summit, Facing Challenges Together, should be seen as relevant over time. There is a saying that disasters and crises can bring out the best in people, Hun Sen said. In this regard, I believe that all of us gathered here today share a sense of urgency to work together. _____ Rising reported from Bangkok. Jim Gomez contributed to this story from Manila, Philippines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/Cambodian-leader-cautions-against-post-COVID-17576393.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos