G20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral with French President and British Prime Minister





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold several bilateral meetings, including those with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. These meetings will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. PM Modi will be in Bali from November 14-16. He will not only attend the mega summit but will also address members of the Indian Diaspora. His meeting with the British Prime Minister will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders. Sunak, the first Indian-born British prime minister, had spoken to Prime Minister Modi after taking office last month. The speedy finalization of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK was discussed during this conversation. Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with French President Macron will be an opportunity to reaffirm the close partnership between New Delhi and Paris. France recently released its 2022 national strategic review in which it emphasized deeper cooperation with New Delhi. The Prime Minister will also meet with the President of Suriname and with his host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The 17th edition of the G20 summit will take place from November 15 to 16. The summit will see world leaders come together to find a solution to the current global crisis. US President Joe Biden will also be in Bali, also known as the “Island of the Gods”. Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday will be closely watched for any breakthrough in relations as the world’s number one and number two economies head into what experts are calling a new Cold War. For India, this year’s summit is of particular significance as it will be entrusted with the presidency of the mega grouping. Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s G20 Presidency logo, theme and website to much fanfare. The logo, which has the colors of the Indian national flag, juxtaposes the planet Earth with the lotus, the national flower of India. But worries about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a world recovering from the Covid pandemic, are not likely to go away very soon. But India seems hopeful, as the Prime Minister said at the launch: “India’s G20 Presidency comes at a time of global crisis and chaos. The world is suffering the aftermath of a disruptive pandemic, once in a century…” adding, “The lotus symbol is the representation of hope at this time..” India will host the G20 summit next year for the first time since 2008. Under India’s presidency, two hundred G20 meetings will be held across the country starting from December this year. The first meeting will be the Sherpa meeting in Udaipur the first week of December. The G20 does not have a secretariat but it is the president of the group who decides on the agenda. India has already set up a G20 secretariat under the Ministry of External Affairs. It has more than 40 officials. The secretariat is headed by Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Indian G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G20 Special Operations Chief Muktesh Pardeshi. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/g20-summit-pm-modi-to-hold-bilateral-with-french-prez-uk-pm-533198 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos