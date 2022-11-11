Did Donald Trump get 1.1 million more votes in Florida than DeSantis?





Donald Trump has gone on the offensive as many blame him for the poor performance of the Republican Party in the midterm elections.

Two days after the Nov. 8 polls opened, the GOP still hasn’t won enough races to secure a House majority as expected, though it is still expected to clear the 218-seat threshold.

The GOP could also fail to regain control of the Senate, with Georgia’s runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in December looking set to once again decide which party will ultimately lead the upper house.

Following the GOP performance, a number of conservative figures, media companies and even GOP members pointed the finger at the former president.

Ron DeSantis sits next to Donald Trump during a meeting with Governors-elect in the Cabinet Room at the White House on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump claimed he got more votes in Florida in 2020 than the governor did in the 2022 midterm elections. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump had endorsed hundreds of candidates in all forms of government in the midterm elections, many of whom supported his MAGA agenda, as well as the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

While a number of these Trump-backed figures lost their respective elections, suggesting the 76-year-old is no longer the de facto leader of the GOP and the party is now ready to fully embrace Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump, who once viewed DeSantis as a key GOP ally, has turned on the Florida governor in recent months, publicly dismissing all suggestions that he would beat him in a hypothetical GOP primary game for the next presidential bid.

On the eve of the Nov. 8 election, Trump also suggested that DeSantis “could get seriously hurt” if the governor faced him for the 2024 presidency, telling Fox News, “I think the base wouldn’t like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”

Requirement

While continuing to dismiss any suggestion that DeSantis is the one who should now lead the GOP, Trump noted that he got more votes than the governor of Florida in the Sunshine State.

“Now that the Florida election is over and everything has gone pretty well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020 I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida than Ron D got got this year, 5.7 million vs. 4.6 million? I’m just asking?” Trump wrote in Truth Social Nov. 9.

Facts

Florida was one of the states in which Trump defeated Joe Biden in 2020, an election the Republican went on to lose overall.

According to the New York Times, Trump got 5,668,731 votes in the 2020 election (51.2%), with Biden trailing with 5,297,045 (47.9%).

In the 2022 midterm elections, DeSantis easily won re-election ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Christ by a margin of nearly 20 percentage points.

The Times and Washington Post tallies put DeSantis at 4,609,110 votes, with Crist at over 1.5 million votes with a total of 3,102,136 ballots.

That means the total number of votes between Trump’s 2020 tally in Florida and DeSantis’ midterm tally in 2022 is 1,059,621, which is technically slightly lower than what Trump claims.

Rounding to double digits, 5.7 for Trump and 4.6 million for DeSantis, however, yields Trump’s touted 1.1 million advantage.

An important caveat to this comparison, however, is that voter turnout in presidential elections is generally higher than at midterm. The last time midterm turnout topped the previous presidential election was in 1838, according to the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

Only about half of eligible voters took part in Florida’s gubernatorial election in 2014, and about 62% in 2018. Trump), the current turnout is estimated at around 60%.

By contrast, 77% of Floridians participated in the 2020 presidential election, up from about 75% four years prior.

decision

True.

Although Trump rounded his 2020 figure to the nearest hundred thousand and slightly rounded DeSantis’ 2022 figure, it’s fair to say the former president beat the Florida governor by around 1.1 million. , if both digits are rounded to two digits.

However, it should be noted, for the sake of balance, that turnout in midterm elections has almost always been lower than in presidential elections.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

