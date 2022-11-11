‘Won’t stop at any cost,’ Imran Khan tells supporters as PTI restarts long march





Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan formally resumed his march on Thursday from Wazirabad, where an assassination attempt was made last week.

Addressing the assembled crowd via video link from his Lahore mansion, Imran said they would not stop and instead would gather momentum in their march.

Speaking about the attack, he said he received information about the attack two months before it happened and told the public about it in at least two of his public addresses.

Regarding the arrest of the suspects, Imran said it was obvious to everyone that he was part of the cover-up because immediately after his video was released, it was spread that the attacker was working alone and allegedly been motivated by religious extremism.

The way he spoke, it was obvious he was repeating like a parrot what he had been taught, Imran said.

He added that the recovery of the different types of ammunition fired and the different directions from which the shots came proved that despite the suspects’ claims of having acted alone, they were false.

Offering his condolences to the family of Moazzam Gondal who lost his life attacking the shooter, Imran said the scenes of his children trying to revive him in vain were heartbreaking and the responsibility of raising his children will be celebration.

Imran added that their march would not stop and would only go from strength to strength.

Reiterating that the rule of law was essential for the prosperity of the country, Imran said that the establishment of law and justice was always his priority.

If they think the law of the jungle exists and the country is still thriving, then they are living in a dream, Imran said.

Aiming at the two senior army officers, Imran hinted at the identity of the second officer.

He further alleged that since the two officers were stationed in the federal capital, they had used tactics similar to those used to intimidate terrorist groups.

I know what their background is. In Balochistan, they said they went after terrorists, Imran said, adding that the way these two officers approach things, terrorism will only increase, not decrease.

Imran further revealed that he knew who was responsible when senior reporter and presenter Arshad Sharif used to say he was under threat.

Since the arrival of this senior officer, journalists, social media, TV stations have been threatened not to screen Imran Khan, he claimed, adding that they were treated as if they were terrorists .

Imran continued that despite being the leader of the country’s largest political party and a former prime minister, he was unable to register the FIR of the attack on him.

He claimed that the FIR could not be registered simply because he had appointed an officer.

Is this a man to whom Pakistani law does not apply? He asked.

In the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on defamation of the institution, Imran said the military would be defamed if it did not act.

He demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan learn about the whole incident.

Moreover, the party again changed its long march plan and ordered individual convoys to stage protests in their respective towns and head towards Rawalpindi.

