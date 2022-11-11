Calendar and list of projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, during which he will launch projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. Modi will begin his tour by paying homage to the statues of poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and Maharishi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Here is PM Modi’s schedule.

PM Modi will disembark from Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR station in Bengaluru. Around 11:30 a.m., PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport. Thereafter, around noon, he will unveil the 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, followed by a public function in Bangalore around 00:30. Around 3:30 p.m., PM Modi will attend the 36th graduation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On November 12, around 10:30 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Around 3:30 p.m., he will visit the RFCL factory in Ramagundam, Telangana. Thereafter, at around 4:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects at Ramagundam.PM in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The terminal will double the airport’s passenger handling capacity to 5-6 crore passengers per year, from the current capacity of around 2.5 crore, according to the PMO. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bangalore and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk through the garden”. Passengers will pass through more than 10,000 square meters of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens.

“The airport has already set a benchmark for sustainability with 100% renewable energy use on campus. Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles incorporated into the design. Based on sustainability initiatives , Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world. be pre-certified platinum by the US GBC (Green Building Council) before the start of operations. The theme of “Naurasa” brings together all the artwork commissioned for the terminal 2. The works reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the whole Indian ethos,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 was influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a Garden, Sustainability, Technology, and Art and Culture. Bangalore to Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station. It will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India.

“It will improve connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist town of Mysuru,” the PMO said. The Prime Minister will also point out the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train from Bengaluru KSR station. . Karnataka is the first state to take this train under the Bharat Gaurav program in which the government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways work together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

“Pilgrims will be provided with a comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj,” the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 108 meter long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. It is built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, to the growth of Bengaluru.

“Designed and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of the famous Statue of Unity, 98 tons of bronze and 120 tons of steel were used to craft this statue,” the PMO said.

In Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Modi will devote himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 10,500 crores. It will lay the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

It will be built at a cost of over Rs 3,750 crore.

“The Economic Corridor will provide faster connectivity between industrial nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha at Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai – Kolkata National Highway. It will also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and India. Odisha. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a dedicated port road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. This will reduce traffic congestion in the city of Visakhapatnam by separating local and port-bound cargo traffic.” , said the PMO.

It will also dedicate to the nation, the Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of the NH-326A built at a cost of over Rs 200 crore as part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati corridor.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the ONGC U-field Onshore Deep-water block project in Andhra Pradesh, developed at a cost of over Rs 2,900 crores, to the nation. It is the deepest gas discovery on the project with a gas production potential of approximately 3 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD). It will lay the foundation stone for GAIL’s Srikakulam Angul gas pipeline project with a capacity of approximately 6.65 MMSCMD.

“This 745 km long pipeline will be constructed at a total cost of over Rs 2650 crore. As part of the Natural Gas Network (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply natural gas to domestic households, industries, commercial enterprises, automotive units and sectors in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the city gas distribution network in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh,” said the PMO.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, which will be done at a cost of around Rs 450 crores. The revamped station would handle 75,000 passengers a day and will improve the passenger experience by offering modern amenities.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upgrading and upgrading of the Visakhapatnam fishing port. The total cost of the project is around Rs 150 crores. “The fishing port, after upgrading and modernization, will double the handling capacity from 150 tons per day to about 300 tons per day, provide safe landing and mooring and other modern infrastructure to reduce the turnaround time in the discarded, reduce wastage and help improve price realization,” the PMO said.