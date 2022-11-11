Imran Khan admits that ties with the Pakistani army chief were strained. His reason | world news





Imran Khan said his relationship with Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa collapsed after differences over the appointment of the chief minister of Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, who is recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt last week, announced the resumption of the long march on Tuesday, but later his party, Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) changed the decision and postponed it until Thursday.

I always imagined that because the military is so powerful and organized, when I try to establish the rule of law in the country, it would play an important role, Khan said in an interview with Dawn newspaper.

When asked when everything started to go wrong between him and the mighty Pakistani military, Khan said his government’s failure to convict those it accused of corruption was the first sign.

The second, he said, was the choice of the chief minister of Punjab.

Army chief wanted me to have Aleem Khan [as CM Punjab] and I wouldn’t. Because not only were there charges against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but he had occupied and sold millions worth of government land,” the PTI chief said.

When asked why he included Khan in his party if he suspected wrongdoing, Khan replied: We always thought it was just allegations. And he defended himself. But when I asked the vice president of the Lahore Development Authority [about Aleem], he showed me on a map how he occupied government land. It was towards the end of my second year and the beginning of my third year of government.

Khan was unequivocal that until General Bajwa asked him to make Khan Chief Minister of Punjab, all was well.

They were organized, you could get their help, we were on the same page on foreign policy. It was just the last six months, the question of doing business with these crooks when they should be behind bars.

To underscore his point about the military’s influence on accountability cases, he said: The military was chasing these people before I came to power. 95% of these cases preceded my government. The Nawaz Sharif case, the Avenfield case, he wouldn’t have been convicted if the army hadn’t provided the two corporals in the JITs who were in front of me.

Khan has refuted claims that the 2018 election was rigged, insisting he came to power because of his popularity and not because he was a “darling of the military”.

The army did not support me in the 2018 elections. I believe we won freely and fairly, he added.

General Bajwa, 61, is due to retire on November 29 after being granted a three-year extension when Khan was prime minister.

Khan has been at odds with the military for months after he was ousted as prime minister in April.

Khan, who was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday, claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to kill him. murder in the same way as former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011. by a religious extremist.

