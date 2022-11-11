Politics
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison most abused online
An investigation has revealed the extent of toxic tweets sent to MPs as a North East politician calls on everyone to help stamp out online abuse.
The BBC’s analysis of three million tweets aimed at MPs over a six-week period found that more than 130,000 – around one in 20 – could be classed as toxic.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the most tweets deemed toxic with 19,000, or about 4% of the total he received.
Richmondshire MP Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer during the survey period, was in the top five MPs receiving the most toxic tweets at 9,000.
The study found Tories were almost twice as likely as a Labor MP to receive a tweet classified as seriously toxic.
Female parliamentarians were more likely to be called rude and ignorant and subjected to sexualized language, while their male counterparts were more likely to be called liars.
MP for Bishop Auckland Dehenna Davison received the most toxic tweets – 403 – of any MP in the North East during the survey period and she told The Northern Echo everyone has a responsibility to speak out online abuse.
Read more:STACK to open sites in Bishop Auckland and Durham (and there are plenty of plans)
I wasn’t surprised by the scale of abusive tweets the BBC uncovered, it’s something I and my team experience on a daily basis, Dehenna said.
It’s kind of part of the job, although I’m not saying it’s true.
Dehenna said she developed a thick skin when it came to receiving abuse online, managing not to let even the most vile messages such as rape threats and sexually explicit insults affect her personally. .
But she gets upset when offensive tweets and threats affect her family and team and there was one instance where she had to take a break from social media due to the level of abuse she was experiencing.
She said: On a personal level it doesn’t bother me at all, I have quite thick skin, I think you have to be in politics, but what really affects me is when it has a impact on my family and my team.
The moment that touched me the most was when I wrote to Will Smith about the one punch campaign after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Suddenly I was getting hundreds of really nasty tweets, people telling me to keep my nose out and all sorts of horrible things.
Obviously with what happened to my dad (who died in 2007 after being punched) it’s something I invested in emotionally so on this occasion I just had to take some retreat from social media.
Dehenna said she received mostly positive responses from social media companies when offensive tweets were directed at her, accounts suspended and abusive comments deleted.
But she fears online abuse will never be fully eliminated because of the anonymity granted to social media users and the ease with which bullies can create new accounts and operate across different platforms.
Dehenna said: I think social media companies are moving in the right direction in terms of how quickly they act and how much information they are willing to give to police.
But I know their response can vary widely, so I think improvements could be made.
To some degree I think we all have a responsibility to report things so if you see some really despicable things hit the report button so they can be brought to the attention of social media companies and of the font.
|
