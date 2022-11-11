Biden and Xi to meet as tensions rise in Taiwan





PHNOM PENH, Cambodian President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, a meeting that Biden and his advisers say will focus on setting expectations with the Chinese as tensions continue to mount over issues such as Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting, the first in-person between the two since Mr Biden took office, will take place after the president attends a climate conference in Egypt and makes another stopover in Cambodia this week. In Cambodia, he plans to meet with leaders of Southeast Asian countries as part of a broader effort to strengthen relations that could help counter China’s influence in the region. Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters at a Thursday briefing that Mr Biden will be able to sit in the same room as Xi Jinping, be blunt and direct with him as he always is. , and expect the same in return from Xi. A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also reinforced the president’s position, spoken at a press conference on Wednesday, that he would make no fundamental concessions on U.S. support for Taiwan. China insists that Taiwan is part of its territory and cannot exist as a sovereign nation.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi are also expected to discuss trade, human rights and North Korea. Arranging a meeting gives Mr. Biden, a politician who believes in the power of face-to-face meetings, a chance to re-establish boundaries with a leader he treats more like a Cold War-era enemy than a skeptical competitor he had once known. Since they first met when they were both vice presidents more than a decade ago, Mr. Xi has tightened his grip on power domestically and has become more confrontational as a as a global adversary, even though he was more physically isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Biden told a press conference on Wednesday that he wanted to draw red lines in working relations with China, assess critical US interests and determine whether or not they are in conflict with each other. with the others. And if they do, how to solve it and how to solve it. Expectations are low. On Thursday, the top White House official called the meeting a floor in US-China relations and said the president would be honest about his concerns. The two leaders will not publish a joint press release after their meeting. No recent US president has taken a bolder stance on Taiwan than Mr. Biden. He has said four times that the US military will defend Taiwan if China attacks it, although other US officials insist that is no formal policy. The president has continued to send US Navy ships to the Taiwan Strait as China carries out military actions there to change the status quo. And his administration pushed Taiwan to stockpile weapons to become a porcupine capable of deterring a People’s Liberation Army invasion. Senior advisers to Mr. Bidens said he had been blunt and honest in conversations with China about U.S. interest in Taiwan, but Mr. Xi used more aggressive language in his warnings. Those who play with fire will perish, he told Mr Biden in a marathon call in July, according at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since Mr. Biden took office, he has spoken with Mr. Xi five times, highlighting his time and mileage with the Chinese leader, even as his administration moved to check the ability of China to advance its technology and military ambitions. These efforts have drawn strong rebukes from Beijing. China is the only country intent on both reshaping the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to advance that goal, Biden wrote in a document. national security strategy released last month. A defense strategy released by the Pentagon late last month portrayed China as a growing threat, highlighting its efforts to bolster its nuclear arsenal. Still, the Biden administration says it hopes Mr. Xi will be willing to work together to prevent the relationship from deteriorating further. Mr Biden and his advisers have suggested the two countries can work together to counter North Korea as it increases missile testing and deploys warplanes near the border with South Korea.

