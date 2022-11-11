Popular Istanbul mayor on trial could face political ban





ISTANBUL– A Turkish court resumed on Friday the trial of the mayor of Istanbul accused of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, a case that critics say is an attempt to oust a key opponent of the president from the political arena. Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the charge and could also be banned from holding office. The Istanbul court could deliver its verdict on Friday. Imamoglu was elected leader of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019. His victory dealt a historic blow to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century. The party lobbied to annul the results of municipal elections in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities. The dispute led to a repeat election a few months later. Imamoglu won again, this time with a comfortable majority. His trial is based on charges of insulting members of the electoral council with a November 4, 2019 statement in which he described the cancellation of legitimate elections as madness. The mayor denies insulting the council members, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him a fool and accusing Imamoglu of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament. Critics of the government view the lawsuit as an attempt to prevent the popular mayor from running against Erdogan in the presidential and parliamentary elections currently scheduled for June 2023. If found guilty, Imamoglu could lose his post as mayor and be replaced by someone close to Erdogan’s ruling party. Several mayors from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, also elected in 2019, were removed from office over alleged links to Kurdish activists and replaced with state-appointed administrators. Dozens of HDP MPs and thousands of party members have been arrested on terrorism-related charges as part of a government crackdown on the party.

