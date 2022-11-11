Trump will hold ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago amid GOP rejection of 2024 bid





Former President Trump has unveiled new details about his special announcement at Mar-a-Lago next week, which is widely expected to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces a setback in the Party republican.

Trump confirmed he would hold a special announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15 in a Thursday night press release.

The former president teased a possible campaign announcement at several rallies in the final weeks of the midterm elections. However, he went to the November 15 date on Monday, telling a cheering crowd at a rally in Ohio that he was going to make a very big announcement.

Despite the GOP’s lackluster performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Trump appears largely unfazed. The former president told Fox News on Wednesday that Republicans had a huge midterm success and suggested he was not considering moving his ad.

However, Trump was pushed back by his own party over the expected campaign announcement. Several GOP members have suggested it would be unwise to announce next week and distract from the runoff race in Georgia.

Neither Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) nor Republican Herschel Walker managed to secure 50% of the vote in the tight Georgia Senate race, sending them both to a runoff Dec. 6. The race will likely be key in determining Senate control.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Wednesday that he encouraged the former president to delay his announcement until after the second round to keep the focus on Georgia. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also urged the president to wait until after the runoff.

2022 isn’t over, McEnany said on Fox News on Wednesday. Every Republican energy needs to end Biden’s agenda, and it could go straight through the state of Georgia.

However, the former president already seems focused on 2024 and his potential contender for the Republican nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump has taken frequent jabs at the Florida governor in recent days.

After DeSantis received positive press after midterms, Trump slammed him Thursday for being an average governor. The former president also accused the Florida governor on Tuesday of not being gracious enough for Trump’s support during his 2018 gubernatorial run.

Trump even explicitly warned DeSantis to stay out of the 2024 race, saying it wouldn’t be good for the party.

